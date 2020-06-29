Skip to site footer
Dyche: One Of My Best Results As Manager

Clarets boss hails Selhurst Park victory

Sean Dyche hailed the against-all-odds win at Crystal Palace as one of the best of his managerial career.

The Clarets were at breaking point in terms of personnel, with Matt Lowton and Jay Rodriguez adding to the walking wounded and making it six missing squad members at Selhurst Park.

Dyche was only able to name seven substitutes, including four untested youngsters, and lost Jack Cork midway through the second half to a worrying ankle injury.

But skipper Ben Mee epitomised the no excuses culture with a 62nd minute header to cap his 300th league start for the club in winning fashion.

“That’s a fantastic result. With all the noise that’s going on around the team and the fact we are very stretched – as stretched as I’ve seen us in my time here – that’s one of the best results the team has produced and one of the best results I have had as manager,” beamed Dyche.

“You are asking these players to go out game after game now and just keep going and keep going.

“The physicality shown there, the effort and the commitment, and also some really good play, makes it a great night.

“We know that sometimes you have to edge these tight games. We played well against Watford the other night and found a moment and we found another big one with Ben’s header tonight.”

Matej Vydra operated as a lone striker in South London, with Dwight McNeil given a free role in behind him, while Erik Pieters again operating in an unfamiliar role on the left of midfield.

“We’ve had to change it because we looked at the team and we’ve got Vyds up there, who has a different way of playing between the shapes, just because he’s not that physical presence,” explained Dyche, who hopes to have Rodriguez fit for the weekend after nursing a tight hamstring.

“We wanted to get Dwight on the ball as much as possible, but we also wanted to keep a good structure behind that.

“We got the goal and then it becomes ‘can you see the game through with your mentality?’.

“We lost Corky and then it’s the risk and reward of putting one of the young kids on, or going with Kevin Long, who is more rounded, and changing the shape.

“We went for that and thankfully saw it through.”

The win lifts Burnley up to eighth in the Premier League table, level on points with Tottenham and above Arsenal and Sunday’s Turf Moor opponents, Sheffield United.

Asked about the tantalising prospect of eighth place, which may prove good enough for European qualification, Dyche added: “It’s a big challenge.

“We are thin on numbers and we are having to put everything in every performances, but we are open minded.

“You saw tonight a fully committed team tonight, as am I, so let’s see where we can go.”


