Dyche On Deal Or No Deal

Sean Dyche has welcomed the retention of Phil Bardsley and paid tribute to those who are leaving the Clarets at a unique time in the footballing calendar.

Bardsley has signed a new 12-month deal to extend his stay at Turf Moor, but Jeff Hendrick, Joe Hart, Aaron Lennon and Adam Legzdins are all out of contract and leaving the club.

At one point it looked as though that may also be the case with Bardsley but the experienced defender will now be part of Dyche’s plans going forward in a welcome boost to the squad.

“That’s good. We have another body back in the building,” said the Burnley boss, who will now have Bardsley available to face Watford at Turf Moor on Thursday evening.

Hendrick, Hart, Lennon and Legzdins will not be involved as they reach the final days of their existing deals.

“When you’re a professional footballer and you’ve had bad news at such a peculiar time and news that could have been different, then I think it’s a very tough ask (to play),” Dyche added.

“They go to their new situations, whatever they are, with our blessing.

“All the players I’ve had in my time at Burnley, I’ve always wished them well and been there for whatever they need if I can help.”

In normal circumstances, the departing quartet would have seen the season out with the Clarets.

But the delayed restart takes them beyond the end of their current contracts – signalling the end for players who have contributed to a significant period on the Clarets’ history.

Hendrick - who made 139 appearances for the Clarets in a four-year spell - and Lennon both helped Dyche’s side qualify for Europe in 2018, with former Premier League title winner Hart signing to make his debut for the club in the Europa League.

“There’s nothing other than respect for the players who have left,” said Dyche.

“They have been brilliant servants to me, themselves and the team.

“Jeff has been a fantastic professional for us. He has delivered in many different positions with a great attitude towards what it is to be at Burnley Football Club.

“Joe is a fantastic professional. He lives for his football and his family and I wish him well and I have nothing other than positives about him too.

“Adam Legzdins hasn’t figured a lot but is a fantastic pro and Azza – I have spoken at length with him and it was difficult for me. I have a good connection with Azza and we shared a few thoughts.

“There’s no angle to these situations. It’s just a moment in time when decisions are made.”

The return of Bardsley – who had been in the Clarets’ starting line-up ahead of the enforced break – will add to Dyche’ options for the remaining eight games of the season.

Young midfielder Mace Goodridge could be added to the squad to face Watford after recovering from injury, although the senior players who missed Monday’s defeat at Manchester City are not yet ready to return.

However, Johann Berg Gudmundsson has resumed training, fellow winger Robbie Brady is not considered a long-term absentee and striker Chris Wood is also working well with the physio department.

“There is a chink of light. Onwards and upwards has always been one of my sayings here and that’s the case. Onwards and upwards, regardless of the challenge, that’s what we have to do,” said Dyche.