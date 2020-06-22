Dyche: Manchester City Reaction

Sean Dyche felt his depleted side will benefit from their ring-rustiness after Manchester City again turned on the style against the Clarets.

Pep Guardiola’s side romped to a 5-0 victory to add to their five-goal hauls against Burnley on two more occasions last season.

And without four regular first team squad players – and a clutch of players whose contract situation remains uncertain – this was always going to be an uphill task for Dyche’s men.

The manager said: “We are coming out of a lockdown period and (had) one game against Preston, so the players hadn’t really locked in that many minutes, so we always knew this one would be tough.

“If it was to be - and it was - then it was about the fitness and mentality going into the games coming up, so that’s one thing to take from it.

“There will be an advantage to coming out of this game, which is increased fitness and sharpness and all the habits that we didn’t show on two goals tonight.”

Dyche, whose side trailed 3-0 at the break, on a night to forget on and off the pitch, added: “It’s just a reminder of what you need in this league, and a harsh reminder.

"That was a reality night for us. You can come here and it’s never easy.

“You need to be right on your game and for them to have an off day, and although we worked hard, we weren’t on top of our game and they had a night when they were very clinical."



He added: "It’s been a tough build-up and when players see their mates leaving the club that is difficult, particularly so close to the first game.

“But that’s the reality of our club and I’ve been managed here for seven and a half years and sometimes these challenges are there.

“Not always as extreme as tonight, but they’re there, so tonight was always going to be tough, and it was.”

Away from the action, a light aircraft over the Etihad Stadium brought shame on the club with an offensive message aimed at the Black Lives Matter movement.

The Clarets, along with Manchester City, had just reiterated the unity of all Premier League clubs by taking the knee at kick off, before the plane was spotted.

And Dyche added to the comments of skipper Ben Mee in condemning the actions of those involved.

He added: “It’s completely unacceptable. You don’t want that attributing to a whole town and its people, or to the club.

“I know the club pretty quickly put out a statement and I can only apologise as manager of the club.

“It is completely unacceptable and I make that clear and my captain has also made it clear.”