COUNTDOWN TO KICK OFF | SEND IN YOUR VIDEOS

11 Hours ago

Burnley Football Club is giving you, the fans, a chance to be part of our ‘Countdown To Kick Off’.

As part of the Premier League’s ‘Project Restart’, each of the Clarets’ remaining home games of the season will include a 10 second countdown video played on the stadium’s big screen, right before kick off. It’s a chance to show your support for the team, and you could even make it onto the match’s televised broadcast!

If you’re ready to get your shirts, scarves and flags out and count the Clarets back into action, here’s what you need to do.

Record a video of you giving your best 10 second countdown, followed by “COME ON YOU CLARETS!”. This can be done individually or as a group, but all we ask is you be as passionate as possible!

Please send your videos to marketing@burnleyfc.com either by email attachment or using www.wetransfer.com. WeTransfer is recommended, especially for larger file sizes.

Entry closes Tuesday 23rd June.


