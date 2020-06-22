Burnley Are Back!

The Clarets come back tonight!

Unfortunately, due to the restrictions around Covid-19, supporters can’t be with the team to back the boys at Manchester City.

But we will bring you all the action from behind closed doors at the Etihad Stadium as Sean Dyche’s men come out of lockdown.

And the official club website, along with club photographer Andy Ford, will bring you the whole story of a historic night for Burnley Football Club as the Clarets resume their 2019/20 campaign.

It’s been 107 days and counting since the Clarets drew with Tottenham in their last game on 7 March. The wait is nearly over……..

We thank you for your support and stay home and stay safe.