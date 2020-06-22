Skip to site footer
Burnley Are Back!

Sean Dyche's men head to the Etihad Stadium tonight and we'll bring the action home to you

6 Hours ago

The Clarets come back tonight!

Unfortunately, due to the restrictions around Covid-19, supporters can’t be with the team to back the boys at Manchester City.

But we will bring you all the action from behind closed doors at the Etihad Stadium as Sean Dyche’s men come out of lockdown.

Full live commentary from Phil Bird is available to Clarets Player subscribers, with day passes available to purchase HERE

And later, all reaction and highlights from the game are available free to anyone who has registered as a member. To register, go HERE

Before kick-off and throughout the 90 minutes we’ll be providing team news and all the key incidents on Twitter via @Burnleyofficial

And the official club website, along with club photographer Andy Ford, will bring you the whole story of a historic night for Burnley Football Club as the Clarets resume their 2019/20 campaign.

It’s been 107 days and counting since the Clarets drew with Tottenham in their last game on 7 March. The wait is nearly over……..

We thank you for your support and stay home and stay safe.


