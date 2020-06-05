Blue Monday For Clarets Start

The Clarets will resume their Premier League programme at Manchester City on Monday, 22 June.

The Premier League has confirmed dates, kick-off times and broadcasters for the first three rounds of fixture once the league resumes – subject to all safety requirements being in place.

Sean Dyche’s men – currently unbeaten in seven league games and 10th in the league table – will then play their first game back at Turf Moor against Watford on Thursday, 25 June (kick-off 6pm).

Burnley then go to Crystal Palace on the evening of Monday, 29 June (kick-off 8pm).

All matches will be played behind closed doors and screened live on a variety of platforms.

The league is scheduled to re-start on Wednesday, June 17 with Aston Villa against Sheffield United first up at 6pm.

Defending champions City then host Arsenal at 8.15pm before the first full round of games starts on Friday, 19 June when all teams will have nine games left to play.

The Clarets – whose last game saw them draw 1-1 with Tottenham on 7 March before the lockdown enforced by the Covid-19 pandemic – have four home fixtures remaining and five away from home, with the full schedule still to be confirmed.

Premier League Chief Executive Richard Masters said: “We are pleased to provide fans with further updates on the provisional restart of the Premier League season.

“We know it won’t be the same without our loyal supporters in stadiums but, together with our broadcast partners, we are able to ensure fans can watch or listen to each match live from home.

"It is important that as many people as possible can access our games so we are extremely happy that more than a third of our remaining fixtures will be televised free-to-air here in the UK.

“I am delighted we are able to take another positive step towards the season returning in just under two weeks’ time.”

Burnley’s remaining 2019/20 fixtures

Manchester City (A) – Monday, 22 June; KO 8pm (Sky Sports)

Watford (H) – Thursday, 25 June; KO 6pm (Sky Sports/Pick)

Crystal Palace (A) – Monday, 29 June; KO 8pm (Amazon Prime)

Details to be confirmed

Sheffield United (H)

West Ham United (A)

Liverpool (A)

Wolverhampton Wanderers (H)

Norwich City (A)

Brighton and Hove Albion (H)