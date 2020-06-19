BFC Face Masks On Sale - All Proceeds to BFC in the Community

BUY ONLINE NOW

Following a number of changes in store to ensure the safety of supporters and staff, the Clarets Store at Turf Moor reopened its doors this week. A big thank you to our supporters for the patience they have shown during the lockdown, for continuing to purchase online, and for venturing in to store over the past few days, it’s certainly been great to see you all back!

While we know things are improving, Government guidelines are still in place to ensure we keep ourselves and our loved ones safe. We’ve got that covered in store but to help when supporters are out and about on public transport or in places they can’t social distance, from Monday 22nd June the Clarets Store will have Burnley FC face masks on sale, proudly carrying the club crest!

Priced at £8, these are 3 layer, high quality microbial facemasks and we are proud to say that 100% of the proceeds from sales will go directly to Burnley FC in the Community, so they can continue the amazing work they have been doing in the local area to help those most in need.

Since lockdown was introduced, Burnley FC in the Community has worked hard to support the most vulnerable in the town and maintain engagement with its many participants. From late March, Burnley FC in the Community has worked in partnership with the BurnleyTogether community hub to distribute 1,875 food parcels which have now fed 4,200 people – of which 1,633 have been children.

In addition to this, over the course of the pandemic, Burnley FC in the Community staff have made over 500 welfare calls to senior citizens, over 130 check in calls to Veterans, four bespoke Activity packs for children, young people and adults have been accessed over 2,700 times, 45 people have taken part in an online Healthy Lifestyles programme and 3 online competitions and fundraising events have been launched.

So make sure you get your club crest face mask and help Burnley FC in the Community continue their amazing work.

Below is a little more information about the changes we have made in store.

Please remember we are currently only open 10am – 3pm, Monday to Friday.

We hope to see you soon!