Wood: Nice To Put It Right

Chris Wood was delighted to ‘make amends’ for a late miss with the injury-time penalty that earned the Clarets a last-gasp point and extended their unbeaten home run to seven games.

Wolves looked like they had become the first team since Midlands neighbours Aston Villa on New Year’s Day to leave Turf Moor with maximum points when Wood headed wide an injury-time chance to cancel out Raul Jimenez’s spectacular 76th-minute strike.

But the striker and his team-mates lifted themselves for one last effort and six minutes into added time he clinically drilled home a spot-kick to make it 1-1 after a VAR check had confirmed Matt Doherty’s handball.

“We were just waiting for that one chance. Luckily at the end that came back to me, especially just after I had put that header wide,” said Wood, whose goal was his first since scoring against Tottenham in the last game before lockdown and took him to 12 for the season.

“I thought I’d waited all that time for one chance and I put it wide, so it was nice to make amends for that. I’d done an average finish, so it was nice to put it right.

“It’s about clearing your mind. It’s my job to do these types of things.

“That’s why I’m a striker and that’s what I’m here to - hopefully put the ball in the back of the net and thankfully I could do that.”

Wood looked at one point as though he wouldn’t figure in the Clarets’ restart schedule due to an Achilles tendon injury.

But with the help of the physio department he has worked his way back ahead of schedule to start his second successive game against a Wolves side desperate to nail down a top-six finish.

And he was still going strong to claim the goal that means the Clarets are now unbeaten in 14 league games and mathematically still in with a chance of European qualification with two games to go.

“We fight until the end and never give up. That’s the main thing about us and that’s what we’re so good at,” added Wood, now one goal ahead of Jay Rodriguez in the Clarets’ scoring charts.

“That’s the best thing about this club and this team, we fight to the end.

“It’s a very good record and hopefully we can go another one at home and finish it off for the season.

“It’s going to take a miracle (to reach Europe) nbut we’ve put ourselves in a great position and a top-half finish would be an amazing achievement.”