Burnley Football Club is currently recruiting for a Facilities Manager.

Job Vacancy: Facilities Manager Remuneration + benefits: £competitive 28 holiday days per year (including bank holidays) Long service holidays Free parking Subsidised gym membership Contract type: 35 hours per week; flexible over 7 days. Actual hours of duty will be determined by business needs as agreed with the Head of Operations. This role will include regular evening and weekend work as attendance on match days is essential. Location: Turf Moor, Harry Potts Way, Burnley, BB10 4BX Closing Date: Monday 24th August 2020, 9am Interview Date: TBC

Burnley Football Club is an established Premier League Club with a rich history. As a proud founder member of the Football League, Burnley Football Club began life as a rugby club. However, 'Burnley Rovers' soon switched codes and became Burnley Football Club in 1882.

FA Cup campaigns gave way to organised football in 1888 with the foundation of the Football League - and since then Burnley have claimed every major honour, with the exception of the League Cup. We are now about to embark on our 5th season in the Premier League for the 2020/21 season.

Burnley Football Club is a special football club located in the heart of the town: we believe that Burnley is a special place – a home to extraordinary people like you.

We are now looking to recruit to the brand new role of Facilities Manager.

The Facilities Manager will deputise for the Head of Operations. They will lead on health and safety at the stadium and the effective management and deployment of resources towards delivering stadium and operational safety contributing to a safe, effective and efficient stadium operation, which meets the needs of, clients, customers, shareholders and all end users.

Reporting to the Head of Operations, the Facilities Manager will hold wide reaching roles and responsibilities and will be expected to:

Ensure compliance with all relevant procedures and codes of practice

Carry out the role of Stadium Safety Officer on match days if required

Deputise for the Head of Operations in their absence

To support the Head of Operations and Safety and Security Officer in the delivery of the Stadium operation

Deliver the highest standards of health and safety, ensuring that the stadium operates in a safe environment and all records updated as necessary, including environmental, health and security standards

Ensure optimum deployment of staff, contractors, and other resources

Control expenditure levels and manage budgets, reporting any anomalies to the Head of Operations

Assist in the collation of information required to produce performance reports

Oversee and agree contracts for services including security, parking, cleaning, catering, technology, mail and communications and waste disposal

Ensure fire safety requirements are met and training needs identified and carry out training where required

Be available for the position of Stadium Safety Officer when required

Supervise multi-disciplinary teams of staff including cleaning, maintenance, grounds and reception and security

Ensure that basic facilities, such as water, power, lighting, heating, and cooling, are well maintained

Continuously work to increase energy efficiency and cost-effectiveness across all areas of the business

Oversee building projects, renovations, or refurbishments

Ensure the reception service is delivered to the highest professional standards

Ensure 24-hour guarding is in place, used effectively and log sheets checked and actioned, as necessary

Check electrical equipment is adequately and safely maintained

Assist in ensuring that AV provision and maintenance meets the service requirements

Assist in ensuring that the stadium’s ICT provision is maintained and updated

Assist in overseeing the operation of all facilities within the stadium and the external areas

Contribute to timely, cost effective maintenance of all internal and external facilities

To ensure the match day delivery, both internal and external areas, meets PL/SAG/SGSA requirements

Willingness to attend training courses including safeguarding, equality and diversity

Demonstrate the Burnley FC values at all times.

Work alongside other team members to support in other departments as and when required to promote best practice.

An ideal candidate will have:

A minimum of 5 years' experience in stadium management or similar role (desirable)

A minimum of 5 years' experience of leading and managing a multi-functional department at a senior level including project and event management

Proven experience of devising, implementing, and delivering key objectives strategically as part of a multi-disciplined management team

A minimum of 5 years project management experience, liaising and coordinating with external and internal customers to deliver results professionally, efficiently and within budget restraints

Experience of managing and delivering CAPEX and revenue budgets

Strong interpersonal skills and relationship management experience is essential

Strong presentation skills strong IT Skills, specifically Microsoft Word, Excel and PowerPoint.

Excellent organisational skills, time management and prioritisation skills

A friendly, positive ‘can do’ and courteous attitude.

Applicants will need to have a flexible approach to work and be able to work evenings, weekends and match days as required.

Please apply by downloading and completing the job application form.

Burnley FC is committed to safeguarding children and young people and is an equal opportunities employer and welcomes applications from all sections of the community.

*Please note: only candidates selected for interview will be notified.