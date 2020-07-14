Academy News: Latest Intake Of U9s

Burnley Football Club is delighted to welcome the latest intake of U9s into the club’s academy set-up.

The Covid-19 pandemic delayed the youngsters registering as an official academy player in May following their step-up from pre-academy status.

Traditionally, the new intake watches the Clarets’ final Premier League game of the season at Turf Moor, with a coaching session on the pitch at half-time.

They would also usually have a signing evening at Turf Moor with their family, followed by a match on the pitch afterwards followed by an-end-of season get-together with the coaches, families and friends of the Foundation Phase players.

Unfortunately, those events had to be shelved, but the eight-year olds did not miss out on signing for the club with the registering was done through an interactive zoom night with staff and families.

A gift pack was also sent out from the football club to welcome them as an official Burnley Academy player, while there have also been regular live sessions through Zoom to keep the youngsters involved.

Sam Keates, the Foundation phase coach & pre academy co-ordinator, admits it is an exciting and special moment for the youngsters, joining the recently granted category one academy.

“We are delighted that these boys have chosen to sign for Burnley football club,” he said.

“Some boys have been with us for two years and others slightly less, but they are all joining at such an exciting time for the academy and look forward to the experiences that lie ahead.

“Our latest intake of U9’s is a real mixed group, some boys are from Burnley and the surrounding areas, others from further afield such as Lancashire and greater Manchester.

“The recruitment of talented young players is becoming more challenging all the time, In the NW of England we have so many clubs looking at the same players and wanting to attract the top talent into their system.

“Therefore it’s crucial that we are different in our approach and children experience something different.”

Lead Foundation phase coach Rick Ashcroft added: “We love the fact that they all wanted to be part of and play for the club.

“The boys have lots to look forward to, experiences which will stretch and develop them in every way.

“These experiences will be paramount in helping to contribute to their development as great young people.

We are excited to see where this leads, help them develop and get to know them even more.”

The latest intake of U9s are as follow:

Obed Mensah

Charlie Lee

Dominic Cox

Noah Dandy

Stefan Kurpas

Jacob Horsfield

Eddie Moreland

Ayoola Longe

Carter McDevitt

Harry Morris

Ethan Barrett

Jamie Stephenson