Club News

CLOSED: Turf Moor Shut On Wednesday For Matchday

Just now

The Clarets return to Turf Moor this Wednesday to take on Wolverhampton Wanderers.

Due to coronavirus restrictions, all the remaining Premier League games for the 2019/2020 season are being played behind closed doors so we ask all supporters to watch & support from home.

Both the Clarets Store and the Turf Moor ticket office will be shut for the whole of Wednesday to allow for the matchday operations team to work under restricted coronavirus guidelines, and reopen again on Thursday 16th July at 10am. We apologise for any inconvenience.

Purchases for retail and merchandise can still be made online from the comfort of your own home here.

You can watch the Clarets live on BBC. We kick off at 6pm.


