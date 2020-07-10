Turf: Wolves Matchday Magazine Available To Pre-Order

Turf, your award-winning matchday magazine, is back for the upcoming home game against Wolverhampton Wanderers.

We know you can’t be with us for the visit of the Midlanders, but Turf will still be available as your essential match-night companion.

Our 64-page edition features James Tarkowski, fresh from taking over as stand-in skipper, along with all your usual content.

Turf is available to pre-order now, at the link below, priced at £3 plus P&P. (Please note £5 may show as a delivery cost at first. Please continue through to the payment section where the '£1.50 programme only' delivery cost will be applied)

https://shop.burnleyfc.com/claretsstore/WOLVESPROG

The issue will be posted out ready for the game next Wednesday night.