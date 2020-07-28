BOOK NOW: Trophy Room Restaurant

It's been a long time since supporters could step through the doors here at Turf Moor, but now we are delighted to welcome people back to join us for a sit down meal, surrounded by Clarets memorabilia, for a limited time only in our exclusive Trophy Room Restaurant.

The restaurant, which is located in the Dr Iven Suite, will open its doors from Friday 7th August and will have our award-winning team of chefs serve contemporary dishes using the finest local ingredients.

Adults can enjoy a delicious three course meal for only £20pp, with season tickets holders being eligible for a 25% discount. You can also bring your kids along for half price!

Table booking times in the restaurant are available from 6:30pm - 8:30pm on Fridays and Saturdays, as well as Wednesday evenings for the Eat Out To Help Out scheme.

You can find the Trophy Room Restaurant on the first floor of the Bob Lord stand, which can be accessed via the main entrance of the club. There is also a lift available to the make the restaurant fully accessible.

This is a rare opportunity to dine in one of our most exclusive rooms here at Turf Moor that isn't normally open to the public, so book now to avoid disappointment!

To make a booking, please call our reservations team on 01282 700008. If the line is busy please leave a message and we will call you back.

Please note: