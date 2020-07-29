Thompson: It's Been Amazing

Max Thompson became the first player born in the 21st century to represent the Clarets in a competitive senior game to cap a memorable season for the teenage striker.

Thompson replaced fellow frontman Matej Vydra in the final minutes of the Clarets' first fixture of 'project restart' at Manchester City to earn his place in club history.

And the 18-year-old – who received a Cadbury-sponsored Premier League ‘debut ball’ – has since thrived on the experience of training and travelling with Sean Dyche’s squad throughout the end-of-season run-in.

Thompson, who joined the Clarets from Everton as a second-year scholar in December, said: “It was an unbelievable experience to make my Premier League debut against Man City.

"I have dreamt of coming onto the pitch in a Premier League match for as long as I can remember and to do it at such a young age is unreal.

“To make it even more special, you are playing against one of the best, if not the best team in the world. Hopefully there will be more chances for me to get onto the pitch and show what I can do.

“It has been an amazing experience just to be around the lads every day. They made me feel very comfortable from the start and feel a part of the team.

"To be on the bench every game since lockdown is brilliant. I am always learning when I am around them.”

Thompson, who grabbed seven goals in nine games for the U18s and U23s before the Academy season was curtailed by the Covid pandemic, also revealed the knowledge he has gained from several of the senior players.

“I have learnt lots of things from training every day and being around the dressing room," he added.

"As a striker I learnt lots off Jay (Rodriguez). He gave me really good advice on how to work together with your strike partner on and off the ball.

“Westy (Ashley Westwood) and Bardsley set a great example of working your absolute hardest every day in training and I feel this has definitely rubbed off on all the young players.

"Every player works their hardest in training for each other and you can see it on match days.”