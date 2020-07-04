Thank You NHS

This year has been extremely challenging for our NHS; during COVID-19, staff have gone above and beyond, at every level, in remarkable ways.

This weekend, we come together as a nation to celebrate the 72nd birthday of the NHS. We want to say thank you and want you to get involved too.

We will keep you updated over the course of the weekend to let you know how you can be a part of the nationwide campaign, which will be supported by the Premier League and other sports organisations as well as broadcasters.