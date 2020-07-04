Skip to site footer
badge - Link to home

Club News

Thank You NHS

1 Hour ago

This year has been extremely challenging for our NHS; during COVID-19, staff have gone above and beyond, at every level, in remarkable ways.

This weekend, we come together as a nation to celebrate the 72nd birthday of the NHS. We want to say thank you and want you to get involved too.

We will keep you updated over the course of the weekend to let you know how you can be a part of the nationwide campaign, which will be supported by the Premier League and other sports organisations as well as broadcasters.


Advertisement block

Related articles

Match Previews

PREVIEW: Burnley v Sheffield United

10 Hours ago

The Clarets meet Sheffield United for a Sunday lunchtime date with both sides still looking to upset the odds.

Read full article

Club News

Dyche Thanks Players For Focus

12 Hours ago

Sean Dyche feels the Premier League is living up to the hype in the post-lockdown period.

Read full article

Club News

Final Fixture Dates Confirmed

3 July 2020

Details have been confirmed for the Clarets’ final three games of the season, which concludes with a full fixture programme on Sunday, 26 July with all games kicking off at 4pm.

Read full article

Club News

JBG Back In The Frame

3 July 2020

Johann Berg Gudmundsson could be back to bolster the Clarets’ injury-hit squad with a welcome return to fitness.

Read full article

Club News

Club News

Dyche Thanks Players For Focus

12 Hours ago

Sean Dyche feels the Premier League is living up to the hype in the post-lockdown period.

Read full article

Club News

Final Fixture Dates Confirmed

3 July 2020

Details have been confirmed for the Clarets’ final three games of the season, which concludes with a full fixture programme on Sunday, 26 July with all games kicking off at 4pm.

Read full article

Club News

JBG Back In The Frame

3 July 2020

Johann Berg Gudmundsson could be back to bolster the Clarets’ injury-hit squad with a welcome return to fitness.

Read full article

Club News

Lottery Results Week 11

3 July 2020

Read full article

View more