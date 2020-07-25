Tarkowksi: Simply The Best

Stand-in skipper James Tarkowski is aiming to finish his best ever season on a high.

The Clarets end their near 12-month campaign against Brighton at Turf Moor on Sunday needing just a point to record their highest Premier League points’ total.

Sean Dyche’s men have seen their challenge to repeat their European qualification of two years come up just short.

But having lost only one of their last 15 league games either side of the Covid-enforced lockdown to set up a possible top-eight finish, Tarkowski believes the 2019/20 season represents a new high.

“Yes, it has. I think for me and the team,” said the defender, whose performances in the middle of Burnley's back four have helped put goalkeeper Nick Pope on the brink of potentially winning the Premier League’s golden glove with a 16th clean sheet of the season.

“I know we had the season where we finished seventh but for me this team feels like we’ve gone up another level recently.

“Personally, and as a team and a collective I think it’s probably our best.”

Tarkowski added: “It’s a shame the teams around us have done so well, really, because we’ve put a good points’ total on the board.

“To be missing out on the chance of Europe going into the last game is a bit of a downer but it’s been a terrific season, especially since we’ve come back.

“We’ve really stuck at and put some great points on the board with some great performances.

“It’s been a pleasure these last few weeks and let’s finish it with a good one on Sunday.

“It keeps it exciting for a few people the last day. For us, it’s hopefully get that clean sheet for Popey and get that record points’ total.

“It’s a good game for us. The lads are feeling really good and looking forward to the final game.”

The Clarets have also set a new club record of 15 Premier League wins and are unbeaten in the league at home since New Year’s Day.

Tarkowski hasn’t missed a moment of the action – as one of three ever-presents in the Clarets’ line-up alongside Pope and winger Dwight McNeil and one of seven outfield players in the top-flight to have played every minute of the league campaign for their clubs.

And the centre-back, playing the best football of his career, is determined to go the full distance to add to the collective success of the Clarets.

“It’s something I actually set for myself at the start of the season,” Tarkowksi told Clarets Player HD.

“I’ve had a couple of seasons where I’ve been in for most of it but missed through injury.

“At the start of the season I wanted to stay fully fit throughout. Fingers crossed, this weekend I keep myself out of harm and even if I don’t I’d like to stick out there to get that full season.”