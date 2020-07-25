Skip to site footer
badge - Link to home

Club News

Tarkowksi: Simply The Best

Acting captain wants fitting end to memorable season

15 Hours ago

Sign in or register to watch

Subscribe to watch

PREVIEW | Tarky On His 'Best' Season

James Tarkowski looks ahead to Burnley's final game of the season against Brighton.

Stand-in skipper James Tarkowski is aiming to finish his best ever season on a high.

The Clarets end their near 12-month campaign against Brighton at Turf Moor on Sunday needing just a point to record their highest Premier League points’ total.

Sean Dyche’s men have seen their challenge to repeat their European qualification of two years come up just short.

But having lost only one of their last 15 league games either side of the Covid-enforced lockdown to set up a possible top-eight finish, Tarkowski believes the 2019/20 season represents a new high.

Tarkowski block Firmino shot.jpg

“Yes, it has. I think for me and the team,” said the defender, whose performances in the middle of Burnley's back four have helped put goalkeeper Nick Pope on the brink of potentially winning the Premier League’s golden glove with a 16th clean sheet of the season.

“I know we had the season where we finished seventh but for me this team feels like we’ve gone up another level recently.

“Personally, and as a team and a collective I think it’s probably our best.”

Tarkowski added: “It’s a shame the teams around us have done so well, really, because we’ve put a good points’ total on the board.

“To be missing out on the chance of Europe going into the last game is a bit of a downer but it’s been a terrific season, especially since we’ve come back.

“We’ve really stuck at and put some great points on the board with some great performances.

Tarkowski team cele.jpg

“It’s been a pleasure these last few weeks and let’s finish it with a good one on Sunday.

“It keeps it exciting for a few people the last day. For us, it’s hopefully get that clean sheet for Popey and get that record points’ total.

“It’s a good game for us. The lads are feeling really good and looking forward to the final game.”

The Clarets have also set a new club record of 15 Premier League wins and are unbeaten in the league at home since New Year’s Day.

Tarkowski hasn’t missed a moment of the action – as one of three ever-presents in the Clarets’ line-up alongside Pope and winger Dwight McNeil and one of seven outfield players in the top-flight to have played every minute of the league campaign for their clubs.

And the centre-back, playing the best football of his career, is determined to go the full distance to add to the collective success of the Clarets.

“It’s something I actually set for myself at the start of the season,” Tarkowksi told Clarets Player HD.

“I’ve had a couple of seasons where I’ve been in for most of it but missed through injury.

“At the start of the season I wanted to stay fully fit throughout. Fingers crossed, this weekend I keep myself out of harm and even if I don’t I’d like to stick out there to get that full season.”


Advertisement block

Related articles

Club News

Dyche: Pope The Full Package

24 July 2020

Sean Dyche praised Nick Pope’s return to frontline duty as the Clarets’ goalkeeper bids to win the Premier League’s golden glove.

Read full article

Club News

VOTE: Player Of The Year Vote Open

24 July 2020

It’s been a historic season in more ways than one and now’s your chance to pick your top Burnley player of 2019/20.

Read full article

Club News

Start Date Set For 2020/21 Season

24 July 2020

The 2020/21 Premier League season will kick off on Saturday 12th September.

Read full article

Club News

Training Gallery: Clarets Prepare For Final Game

24 July 2020

A selection of images taken by club photographer Andy Ford, this morning, as the Clarets prepare for the final game of the season against Brighton.

Read full article

Club News

Club News

Dyche: Pope The Full Package

24 July 2020

Sean Dyche praised Nick Pope’s return to frontline duty as the Clarets’ goalkeeper bids to win the Premier League’s golden glove.

Read full article

Club News

VOTE: Player Of The Year Vote Open

24 July 2020

It’s been a historic season in more ways than one and now’s your chance to pick your top Burnley player of 2019/20.

Read full article

Club News

Start Date Set For 2020/21 Season

24 July 2020

The 2020/21 Premier League season will kick off on Saturday 12th September.

Read full article

Club News

Training Gallery: Clarets Prepare For Final Game

24 July 2020

A selection of images taken by club photographer Andy Ford, this morning, as the Clarets prepare for the final game of the season against Brighton.

Read full article

View more