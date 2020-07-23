Sunday's Game Televised Live On Sky

Burnley's final game of the Premier League season against Brighton on Sunday, will be televised LIVE on Sky Sports Arena.

The Clarets host the Seagulls at Turf Moor on Sunday afternoon (4:00pm KO) for the final game of the season.

And after all Premier League games have been televised throughout Project Restart over various broadcasts, Sky Sports have revealed they will be hosting the majority of Sunday's fixtures, with BT Sport hosting two.

The full list of Sunday's matches and where to watch them on Sky:

Sun 26th July 26: Arsenal vs Watford - 4pm KO, live on Sky Sports Premier League

Sun 26th July: Burnley vs Brighton - 4pm KO, live on Sky Sports Arena

Sun 26th July: Chelsea vs Wolves - 4pm KO, live on Sky Sports Football

Sun 26th July: Crystal Palace vs Tottenham - 4pm KO, Live on Sky Sports Action

Sun 26th July: Everton vs Bournemouth - 4pm KO, live on Sky Sports Golf

Sun 26th July: Leicester vs Man Utd - 4pm KO, live on Sky Sports Main Event

Sun 26th July: Man City vs Norwich - 4pm KO, live on Sky Sports Pick and Sky One

Sun 26th July: Newcastle vs Liverpool - 4pm KO, live on BT Sport.

Sun 26th July: Southampton vs Sheffield United - 4pm KO, live on Sky Sports Mix

Sun 26th July: West Ham vs Aston Villa - 4pm KO, live on BT Sport.