Summer Loving For Jay As Clarets March On

Match-winner Jay Rodriguez praised the Clarets’ collective strength on a night he claimed a piece of club history.

Rodriguez’s first-half header secured a 1-0 victory at West Ham which made it 14 Premier League wins for the season – equalling a club record in the Premier League.

The striker also became the first Burnley player to have scored in each month of the year through his double-sided Turf Moor career as he moved to double figures for the season.

But he was quick to share the credit with team-mates giving everything to keep a European dream alive with a 14th clean sheet of the season helping them win for third time since the league’s restart and moving to within two points of seventh place thanks to a remarkable run of just one defeat in 12 league games.

“I think the work we put in throughout the lockdown has really come in,” said Rodriguez after Sean Dyche’s men overpowered West Ham to keep the Londoners in relegation danger.

“It’s a credit to the lads and the staff who have set us up in the way we are.

“I think it shows our fitness and the lads’ determination to win games.

“I thought Longy and Tarks were magnificent – and Popey as well. You’ve got the three of them winning balls and keeping clean sheets, which is equally as important as scoring.

“It’s a great combination and it’s enjoyable to be in. We just want to carry this on and keep the momentum going.”

Rodriguez followed up his winner over Watford - his 50th for the club - with a second goal in three games as he superbly glanced a Charlie Taylor cross into the top corner.

And his record is one that’s unlikely to be broken as the Clarets keep marching on through the summer months in pursuit of what could yet be a qualification place for the Europa League.

“It’s a unique one and something I’m proud of,” Rodriguez added.

“It’s a great feeling to represent my home town and score goals and hopefully it carries on.

“It was a great cross from Chaz. We have spoken about it, getting his crosses in early because he’s so good on the ball. I just got in front of my man and it was nice to see it go in.

“I thought we played really well. There were a lot of chances in the game and we could have taken more.

“It wasn’t to be but I’m really proud of this group of players and the way we conducted ourselves.

“The team spirit and the work ethic; they’ll run through walls for each other and it shows, especially at this time when we’ve lost a few players.

“We turn up and we want to win and we’ve got that confident edge.

“It’s credit to the lads and we want to keep it going. For us to be even talking about it (Europe) is a credit to everyone involved.”