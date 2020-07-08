Skip to site footer
badge - Link to home

Club News

Summer Loving For Jay As Clarets March On

Striker hails player power as he enters club record books

6 Hours ago

Sign in or register to watch

Subscribe to watch

REACTION | Jay Rod Makes It 10

Jay Rodriguez reviews Burnley's 0-1 win at the London Stadium.

Match-winner Jay Rodriguez praised the Clarets’ collective strength on a night he claimed a piece of club history.

Rodriguez’s first-half header secured a 1-0 victory at West Ham which made it 14 Premier League wins for the season – equalling a club record in the Premier League.

The striker also became the first Burnley player to have scored in each month of the year through his double-sided Turf Moor career as he moved to double figures for the season.

Rodriguez goal header.jpg

But he was quick to share the credit with team-mates giving everything to keep a European dream alive with a 14th clean sheet of the season helping them win for third time since the league’s restart and moving to within two points of seventh place thanks to a remarkable run of just one defeat in 12 league games.

“I think the work we put in throughout the lockdown has really come in,” said Rodriguez after Sean Dyche’s men overpowered West Ham to keep the Londoners in relegation danger.

“It’s a credit to the lads and the staff who have set us up in the way we are.

“I think it shows our fitness and the lads’ determination to win games.

Rodriguez close up behind cele.jpg

“I thought Longy and Tarks were magnificent – and Popey as well. You’ve got the three of them winning balls and keeping clean sheets, which is equally as important as scoring.

“It’s a great combination and it’s enjoyable to be in. We just want to carry this on and keep the momentum going.”

Rodriguez followed up his winner over Watford - his 50th for the club - with a second goal in three games as he superbly glanced a Charlie Taylor cross into the top corner.

And his record is one that’s unlikely to be broken as the Clarets keep marching on through the summer months in pursuit of what could yet be a qualification place for the Europa League.

Full time cele 4.jpg

“It’s a unique one and something I’m proud of,” Rodriguez added.

“It’s a great feeling to represent my home town and score goals and hopefully it carries on.

“It was a great cross from Chaz. We have spoken about it, getting his crosses in early because he’s so good on the ball. I just got in front of my man and it was nice to see it go in.

“I thought we played really well. There were a lot of chances in the game and we could have taken more.

“It wasn’t to be but I’m really proud of this group of players and the way we conducted ourselves.

“The team spirit and the work ethic; they’ll run through walls for each other and it shows, especially at this time when we’ve lost a few players.

“We turn up and we want to win and we’ve got that confident edge.

“It’s credit to the lads and we want to keep it going. For us to be even talking about it (Europe) is a credit to everyone involved.”


Advertisement block

Related articles

Match Reports

REPORT: West Ham Utd 0 Burnley 1

5 Hours ago

Jay Rodriguez proved himself a man for all seasons with a historic goal for the Clarets to keep them in the hunt for Europe.

Read full article

Club News

Dyche: Our Bond Is Strong

5 Hours ago

Read full article

Club News

GALLERY: West Ham Utd v Burnley

8 Hours ago

A selection of images from this evening's 1-0 win over West Ham United.

Read full article

Club News

Dyche Hails Euro Fighters

17 Hours ago

Sean Dyche feels it is a badge of honour that Burnley are being touted in the band of clubs chasing a European spot.

Read full article

Club News

Club News

Dyche: Our Bond Is Strong

5 Hours ago

Read full article

Club News

GALLERY: West Ham Utd v Burnley

8 Hours ago

A selection of images from this evening's 1-0 win over West Ham United.

Read full article

Club News

Dyche Hails Euro Fighters

17 Hours ago

Sean Dyche feels it is a badge of honour that Burnley are being touted in the band of clubs chasing a European spot.

Read full article

Club News

Bardsley Enjoying The Journey

18 Hours ago

Phil Bardsley is already looking forward to a fourth season at Turf Moor – especially if there is a chance of more European football to go with it.

Read full article

View more