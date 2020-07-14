Successful Surgery For Cork

Jack Cork has undergone successful surgery which will hopefully have the midfielder back for the start of next season.

Cork suffered an ankle injury in the Clarets’ 1-0 win at Crystal Palace at the end of last month which has kept him out since.

But after going under the knife, the 31-year-old – who has started 105 games in the Premier League over the past three seasons with the Clarets – is now on the road to recovery.

“Corky has had a minor operation. We’re pleased with that and it’s gone well,” confirmed manager Sean Dyche.

“It was pretty straightforward in the end, which was the good news.

“Obviously, that will keep him out for the rest of this game schedule but we’re hopeful he will be back into it for next season.

“We don’t know when that is yet but hopefully that will be fine.”

Clubs are still waiting for confirmation of when the 2020/21 season will start following the delayed finish to the current campaign due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

But with a potential September date on the cards, Dyche is optimistic that the current absentees, also including Ben Mee, Ashley Barnes and Matt Lowton, are progressing well enough to have that as a target.

With Chris Wood continuing his successful comeback with a first start since March in last Saturday’s 1-1 draw at new champions Liverpool, the Clarets are therefore likely to have the same personnel on duty against sixth-placed Wolves at Turf Moor on Wednesday evening.

And Dyche is delighted with how they have responded to the post-lockdown scenario to enhance a run of just one defeat in 13 league games which has kept the Clarets competing for a place inside the top 10 and on the fringes of the race for Europe.

“It’s massive credit to the players,” he added.

“They’ve seen beyond the injuries and beyond the challenges and just got on with it.

“That’s a great mentality to have because we’ve had some really tough games against some good sides and none better than Liverpool, as it’s proven this season.”