Rodriguez Rues Penalty Call

Jay Rodriguez felt he should have had a penalty that could have changed the course of the Clarets’ final game of the season.

But the striker – who also had a goal disallowed by VAR – won’t let the last-day 2-1 defeat to Brighton take the gloss off a memorable season.

Rodriguez was bundled to the ground inside the penalty area by Brighton midfielder Dale Stephens before either side had scored.

But referee Jon Moss didn’t blow and despite a compelling case for a spot-kick from the television pictures, VAR stood by the on-field decision to leave Rodriguez frustrated.

“I thought it was a penalty. I felt the contact from behind me and went over,” he said.

“You see it week-in, week-out as a penalty but for some reason it’s not been over-turned and that’s the decision and we move on.”

Rodriguez later had a headed goal chalked off because team-mate Johann Berg Gudmundsson was standing in an offside position as the Clarets’ attempted comeback fell short.

Chris Wood’s 14th league goal of the season had earlier cancelled out Yves Bissouma’s spectacular opener but a cool finish from Aaron Connolly gave Brighton the points as a first home defeat since New Year’s Day left the Clarets with a 10th-place finish.

“If you look overall at the chances it was a bit of evens,” added Rodriguez, who saw a header cleared off the line as Burnley piled on the pressure in the final half-hour.

“We could have been better in the first half, but I thought we stuck at it and did enough to get something out of the game.

“We’ve worked hard this year, especially with everything that’s gone on. We stuck to it and showed our qualities in games and got some great results.

“I think we look back and think we’ve done really well.

“It’s time now for a bit of rest and recovery ready to go again soon.”

The Clarets ended on 54 points – equalling their Premier League record tally set two years ago when Sean Dyche’s men finished seventh in the table.

A second defeat in 16 league games cost them the chance to move up to eighth and missing out on a 16th clean sheet of the season denied goalkeeper Nick Pope a share of the Premier League’s Golden Glove.

“We’re all disappointed. We wanted it for him,” said Rodriguez after the prize had gone to Manchester City’s Ederson following his shut-out against bottom club Norwich City.

“He’s had a great season, but it wasn’t meant to be.

“Looking back at the season he’s been fantastic all-your round and it’s a pleasure to play with him.”