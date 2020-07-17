Rodriguez Ready To Keep Firing

Jay Rodriguez has been given the go-ahead to continue his post-lockdown goal burst as the Clarets make their final trip of the season to face relegated Norwich City.

Rodriguez was replaced 50 minutes into Wednesday night’s 1-1 draw with Wolves after feeling a tightening of the calf.

But with no serious damage detected, the striker has been passed fit to face the Canaries on Saturday evening as he looks to add to his 11 goals this season and three in his last five appearances.

“Jay-Rod is fine,” confirmed Burnley boss Sean Dyche.

“That was as much my precaution because we’re running out of bodies.

“He felt his calf at half-time, so I took an early decision in the second half.

“But he’s fine. He’s trained today, so therefore we class him as being fit.”

Charlie Taylor was also forced to come off as the Clarets extended their unbeaten home run to seven games by grabbing a last-gasp leveller from the penalty spot against Wolves.

But the left-back will not recover in time for the visit to Carrow Road with Burnley seeking the win that would guarantee them only their second top-10 finish in the Premier League.

“The game has come too quickly for Charlie. He’s got a mild hamstring strain, so we’ll see how that settles down,” added Dyche, whose side will equal their highest-ever Premier League points’ tally with a seventh away win of the season.

Their hopes of qualifying for Europe would also still be alive – mathematically at least – if they can complete the double over a Norwich side, whose instant return to the Championship was confirmed by a 4-0 home defeat to West Ham a week ago.

A 1-0 mid-week loss at Chelsea left Norwich 10 points adrift at the bottom of the table, but Dyche does not expect an easy ride for a Burnley side beaten just once in 14 Premier League games.

“I think there will still be a pride and a passion towards the game and I think they’ll want to finish the season as well as possible,” he said.

“We have got to safeguard against that by being ready to deliver another performance.

“We have been delivering but we have to make sure we’re clear-minded with that. If you can deliver a performance, you often get the outcome you want.

“We have to remind the players that is going to be needed.

“We don’t take anyone in the Premier League lightly, nor should we, because it is so tough going around the Premier League winning games.

“It’s more about being right and proper, mentally and physically to deliver a performance and that’s certainly what we have been working on since the last game.”