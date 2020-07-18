Record-breaker Wood Keen To Share The Joy

Chris Wood was delighted to take his place in the Clarets’ record books and plans to help Nick Pope join him there at the end of a remarkable season.

Wood’s opener in a 2-0 win at Norwich City took the New Zealander to 13 goals for the Premier League season.

That set a new mark for a Burnley player and also helped set up a season-high 15th Premier League win.

Sean Dyche’s men also equalled the record 54 points they managed in finishing seventh two years ago and if they can shut out Brighton in next Sunday’s finale, goalkeeper Nick Pope will be guaranteed at least a share of the league’s golden glove.

“As a team we will be fighting like hell for him,” said Wood.

“He’s an outstanding keeper and in my opinion the best in the country.

“And it shows. He’s got 15 clean sheets for the season, which is unbelievable, especially in a team like Burnley.

“Hopefully we can get one more for him to get at least a share of the golden glove, if not win it completely.”

Pope went one clear of Manchester City’s Ederson as the Clarets eased past bottom club Norwich, who had two players sent off before half-time, to extend their unbeaten run to seven games and guarantee a top-10 finish.

Moments after Josip Drmic had seen red to follow the earlier dismissal of Emiliano Buendia, Wood struck with an overhead kick to set the Clarets on their way to a seventh away win of the season which was wrapped up by Ben Godfrey’s late own-goal.

And in doing so, he equalled the top-tier tally last achieved by a Burnley player in 1975/76 when Ray Hankin and Peter Noble both scored 13 times.

“I heard about that last night and thankfully I popped up with one to take me to the record,” added Wood, who has now scored in back-to-back games following his last-gasp leveller from the penalty spot against Wolves in mid-week.

“It was a good time to score, just before half-time and especially after they’d just gone down to nine men.

“You know what’s going to happen after that. They’re going to go to two banks of four and try and defend their box as well as they can, which they did very well.

“We had other chances, but at the end of the day we got the three points and that’s all that matters.

“It’s a record number of wins, equals the record number of points and it’s fantastic.

“It seems like the club is just achieving more every year with a great set of lads and a great staff.”