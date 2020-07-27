Skip to site footer
Club News

Pride The Prize For Pope

Silver lining for Clarets keeper after missing out on golden glove

1 Hour ago

REACTION | "Something We Should Be Proud Of" - Pope

Nick Pope shares his thoughts following a close contest for the Premier League Golden Glove.

Nick Pope took pride rather than silverware as the reward for a magnificent season as the Clarets’ goalkeeper just missed out on a share of the Premier League’s golden glove.

Pope went into the final day of the campaign level with Manchester City’s Ederson in the contest to keep the most clean sheets in the top tier.

But Burnley’s 2-1 home defeat to Brighton, coupled with City’s 5-0 rout of bottom club Norwich City, saw Ederson top the pile as Pope's remarkable attempt to become the first keeper from a team finishing outside the top six to take the prize faltered at the final hurdle.

“At the start of the season you don’t set out for that sort of thing. You get to the last weekend and everyone is talking about. It would have been great for it to happen,” said Pope, who would have become the first English keeper to win the award since former Turf Moor team-mate Joe Hart in 2015.

“We have fallen one short but in the grand scheme of things to have 15 (clean sheets) in the league season, you’d take that every time.

“It’s been a massive team effort. As disappointed as we are today, it’s something we should definitely be proud of.

“We have conceded some good goals. Andy Robertson’s header (at Liverpool) was one of the best headers I’ve seen and Jimenez’s volley (for Wolves) was unbelievable.

“It’s not been for the want of trying. The lads have been trying every inch, as I knew they would. They have been top-end for me. It just wasn’t meant to be.”

Pope was beaten by another top-class strike from Brighton midfielder Yves Bissouma as the Clarets suffered their first home league defeat since New Year’s Day.

Losing at Turf Moor on the final day of the season for the third year running saw Sean Dyche’s men finish 10th in the table with 54 points – equalling the club’s Premier League record total.

And Pope believes that achievement marks the 2019/20 season – disrupted for three months by the Covid-19 pandemic – as a special one.

“Ever since the re-start we have been tremendous,” added the England international, whose superb run of form helped the Clarets win four and draw three of their nine games following June’s re-start.

“Taking that into account, the whole season, the points we’ve got, the performances we’ve put in and we’ve got to be happy.

“It’s been great and I’m immensely proud of everything; in the dressing room, all the staff and the players.

“The amount of effort that has gone in, especially with lockdown and Covid and everything we’ve had to deal with - players leaving - and it’s credit to everyone.”  

Watch the full Clarets Player HD interview with Nick Pope in the video above. Subscription is free.


