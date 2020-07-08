PREVIEW: West Ham Utd v Burnley

The Clarets head back to London hoping for another capital performance.

Sean Dyche’s men ended something of a London jinx with their 1-0 victory at Crystal Palace on their last away trip – their first win in the city in 11 attempts.

And the London Stadium also holds some happy memories thanks to a 3-0 victory there in March, 2018 as part of the Clarets’ march to Europe.

Two years on and Burnley have a sniff of a similar triumph thanks to an inspired run either side of lockdown.

They have traffic to pass and with a depleted squad face a major challenge to force their way into the top eight – which may be enough for a Europa League slot.

But with five games to go the Clarets are ready to keep fighting against a West Ham side battling for Premier League survival and revived by a dramatic win over Chelsea in their last home game.

“They have had a couple of positive results in the last week. They have some quality players and we know it’s going to be a difficult game. But we just try and focus on ourselves,” said Clarets defender Phil Bardsley.

“We want to finish as high as possible. We are in a good run of form, as are West Ham.

“They are still fighting for their lives to stay in the Premier League, but we believe we have got the quality to go down there and pick up the points.

“It’s always a challenge for us. We haven’t got the biggest squad in the world, anyway.

“When you lose a few key players it can always take its toll. But we’re not the sort of club to make excuses. We just look to kick on and use what we’ve got.

“You can see from the outside looking in, a lot of players from various clubs have got a few injuries along the way.

“That’s the way it goes with short turn-arounds between games and fortunately for us we are managing to play with consistency and over-ride that, which is what we’re all about."

Team news

The Clarets will be without Ben Mee, Jack Cork, Ashley Barnes and Matt Lowton with the quartet likely to miss the remainder of the campaign.

Chris Wood, Johann Berg Gudmundsson and Robbie Brady returned to the squad against Sheffield United and will again be involved.

West Ham will be missing forward Felipe Anderson and midfielder Robert Snodgrass, but record signing Sebastien Haller could be back in the squad for the first time since lockdown.

Form guide

The Clarets are unbeaten in three games and have lost just once in 11 league matches either side of lockdown.

They have won three of their last four matches against the Hammers – including a 3-0 win at Turf Moor last November.

West Ham have taken four points from their last two games – including a home win over Chelsea – to ease their relegation fears.

Prior to that, they had won only once in the Premier League since New Year’s Day.

David Moyes’ side sits in 16th place, four points clear of the drop zone after drawing at Newcastle United last weekend.

Opposition camp

West Ham manager David Moyes: "We’re pleased with how this week’s gone. I think we’d have taken four points at the end of the week from the games that we had.

"We’ll do everything we can to keep our momentum going. The players have shown great spirit amongst themselves, and within the dressing room they’re in good fettle, so long may that continue.

"Our focus is on the job to get the wins and pick up the points. It’s all-consuming to make sure that you win as many games as you possibly can. We've got our noses in front, and we intend to stay in front.

"Burnely have had a brilliant season, Sean has done a great job and hopefully he is not that interested in this game!"

Match stats

Burnley striker Chris Wood will make his 100th Premier League appearance if he figures at the London Stadium. It would be his 90th for the Clarets.

Top scorer Wood has netted six goals in five games for Burnley against West Ham. Only Willie Irvine and Cecil Smith have scored more (seven) for the Clarets against the Hammers.

It will be Burnley's 1,000th first-team game of the century. Their first was at Notts County in Division Two.

If Jay Rodriguez scores this month, he would become the first Burnley player to score for the club in every month of the calendar year.

Sean Dyche’s men are just one win away from equalling their highest number of victories – 14 – in a Premier League season.

Referee

Michael Oliver

VAR

Kevin Friend

Kick-off

6pm

Television coverage

BT Sport

Full match commentary is also available on Clarets Player.