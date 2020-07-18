PREVIEW: Norwich City v Burnley

The Clarets hit the road for the final time this season to meet a Norwich side already destined for an instant return to the Championship.

While the Canaries relegation was confirmed a week ago, Burnley still have targets in mind as they aim to extend their six-game unbeaten run.

Victory for Sean Dyche’s side in the tea-time kick-off would guarantee them a top-10 finish and surpass the 14 league wins they secured in 2017/18 when finishing seventh in the Premier League.

Three points would also see them equal the record 54-point total the Clarets posted two years ago.

“That would be nice, but we’re not particularly looking for that. We’re looking for the players to continue performing as they are doing. That in itself is a challenge,” said the Burnley boss, whose team would also keep open the mathematical possibility of qualifying for Europe with victory in the only league fixture of the day.

“Norwich have had a tough time this season, but it doesn’t make them a bad side.

“It just makes them a side which has been trying to learn and trying to find a way through the Premier League.

“It’s very tough. Having been through it when we went down and then came back up, it’s very tough.

“So we don’t take anything for granted. We know we are going to have to earn the right once again and we’re going to have to do that by playing well.”

Team news

Jay Rodriguez is fit for the Clarets after coming off in the mid-week draw with Wolves as the striker looks for a fourth goal in six games.

However, Charlie Taylor, who suffered a hamstring injury in the 1-1 draw, is ruled out and joins Ben Mee, Jack Cork, Ashley Barnes and Matt Lowton on the sidelines.

Norwich are without defenders Sam Byram and Grant Hanley and midfielder Moritz Leitner.

Centre-back Christoph Zimmermann could return to the Canaries’ squad after missing all the games since the restart with a back injury.

Form guide

The Clarets’ late equaliser against Wolves extended their unbeaten run to six games.

A run of just one defeat in 14 league games leaves Burnley just two points away from guaranteeing a top-10 finish.

Only five clubs have gained more points than Sean Dyche’s side in 2020, which has lost just once in seven away games.

The Canaries are set to finish bottom of the table after losing their last eight league games.

They could become the first side to lose five successive home games without scoring a goal in the Premier League era.

Opposition camp

Norwich manager Daniel Farke: “We want to break our result curse and say goodbye to this season with top performances and points. Our fans have suffered a lot and we want to make them happy.

“Burnley have shown so much consistency and resilience with one loss in 14 games, so it won't be easy.

“They are role models for going down and coming back up. I'm full of praise for Sean's work. They proved you can come back stronger.”

Match stats

The Clarets beat Norwich 2-0 in the reverse fixture in September thanks to a Chris Wood double but went out of the FA Cup to the Canaries at Turf Moor at the fourth-round stage in January.

Wood’s penalty against Wolves took him to 12 league goals for the season – matching the Clarets’ Premier League high also posted by Ashley Barnes last season and Danny Ings in 2014/15. Wood has scored four times in his last three league games against the Canaries.

Ray Hankin and Peter Noble (both with 13 in 1975/76) were the last to score more in a top-flight campaign.

The Clarets’ tally of 14 clean sheets is their highest in the top tier since they managed 16 in 1954/55.

Referee

Kevin Friend

VAR

Lee Mason

Kick-off

Saturday 5.30pm

Television coverage

Sky Sports/Pick

Live commentary on Clarets Player