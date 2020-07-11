PREVIEW: Liverpool v Burnley

The Clarets will need to do what no other Premier League side has done this season if they are to make it a hat-trick of away wins and send a further shockwave around the race for Europe.

No team has won at Anfield in the Premier League this season – or even taken a point from the newly crowned champions for that matter.

The Reds have swept all before them on Merseyside as they finally lifted the title for the first time since 1990.

Jurgen Klopp’s side is still chasing the nine more points they need to surpass Manchester City’s record haul of 100 two seasons ago and so won’t be easing off.

But the Clarets won’t plan just to turn up as polite guests at another title-winning party – albeit it one with no guests in the stands.

Sean Dyche’s men have a target of their own as they look to keep on challenging for a Europa League qualifying spot – which may extend down as far as the team finishing eighth if Manchester City complete a domestic cup double but are excluded from Europe themselves.

With the bit between their teeth, the Clarets have made themselves tough to beat in a 12-game run which has seen them lose only to City in the Premier League.

Three wins in their last four games have kept the 10th-placed Clarets firmly in the chasing pack with goalkeeper Nick Pope conceding just one goal in that run.

Three clean sheets have taken him one clear in the battle for the league’s golden glove with Liverpool’s Alisson just behind.

The two meet at Anfield with Pope looking forward to the challenge of taking on the best in the business as he bids to help keep the Clarets climbing.

“He’s obviously a great goalkeeper,” said Burnley’s number-one, who made his full Premier League debut in a 1-1 draw at Anfield three years ago.

“Part of the Premier League is going to the big grounds and testing against yourselves against the best players in the world and again the biggest teams in the world.

“Liverpool are certainly one of those at the minute so it will be great to go there and show what we’ve got.”

Team news

The Clarets have no fresh injury concerns but remain without skipper Ben Mee, midfielder Jack Cork, frontman Ashley Barnes and defender Matt Lowton.

Liverpool will also be missing their captain with England international Jordan Henderson sidelined by a knee injury.

Defender Joel Matip is ruled for the Reds but centre-back Dejan Lovren could return to the squad after missing the last three games.

Form guide

The Clarets and Liverpool have both taken 10 points from five games since lockdown. Only two clubs have accrued more – Manchester United and Chelsea.

Burnley are unbeaten in four and have lost just once in 12 league games. They have won their last two away games.

Run-away leaders Liverpool were confirmed as Premier League champions on 25 June when Manchester City lost at Chelsea.

They lost their next game at Manchester City, one of only two league defeats this season.

The Reds have won their last 24 home league games with a draw against Leicester City in January, 2019 the last time they dropped points at Anfield.

Opposition camp

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp: “Burnley are a results-machine. They will come to us and they will fight with all they have so we have to do so as well.

“Burnley have been exceptional. They have some contract issues too, so they have a small squad and play every three days.

“I have so much respect for the results that they have got. We play a team with a brilliant attitude.

“They will fight like a Sean Dyche team and we will need to be ready for that.

“The more you learn of this league I couldn't respect more what he is doing.

“Again, they have 49 points and they will probably have more than 50 and that is incredibly difficult with the injuries and the setbacks that you get over a year. He is doing an incredible job.”

Match stats

Full-back Phil Bardsley is set to make his 50th Premier League appearance for the Clarets.

Burnley are one win away from a Premier League high of 15 for the season.

Liverpool have won all 17 of their home league games this season. One more would equal the Premier League record for home wins in a season.

The Reds are unbeaten in 57 league games at Anfield, stretching back to April, 2017.

Forward Mohamed Salah needs one more goal to become the first Liverpool player since Roger Hunt, and only the fourth in the Reds’ history, to reach 20 league goals in three successive seasons.

Kick-off

Saturday 3pm

Referee

David Coote

VAR

Chris Kavanagh

Television coverage

BT Sport

Full commentary on Clarets Player