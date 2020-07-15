PREVIEW: Burnley v Wolves

It’s another big evening at Turf Moor as the Clarets look to hunt down Wolves and stay in the frame for a top-seven finish.

Two form sides meet with a five-point gap between the clubs in Wolves’ favour, with the Midlanders currently sitting four places ahead of Burnley in sixth place.

Finishing there would be enough to earn Wolves a second successive season in the Europa League, but it’s not a done deal yet for a side still going strong in Europe this time around and within one more win of their own highest Premier League points' tally.

Sheffield United and Tottenham are within three points, with Arsenal and Burnley two further back.

Wolves have to finish their season at fellow Champions League hopefuls Chelsea on the final day, which may give hope to the others.

And while Manchester City’s successful appeal against European expulsion means Europa League qualification can only go down to seventh spot at the most, Burnley will still be firmly in the hunt if they can secure a fourth win in six games.

A ninth home success would also put Sean Dyche's men within a point of their best ever Premier League points’ haul and all but secure a top-10 finish.

Final two games Norwich City and Brighton would then give them a chance to reach a new mark and take their European challenge all the way.

But Dyche isn’t looking that far ahead as his side remains focused on trying to extend their five-match unbeaten run one step at a time in the tea-time kick-off.

“We are going about our business in the right manner. We generally do,” said the Burnley boss.

“We are asking a lot of the players. As we always say, the next game is the most important one.

“We’ve stuck to that for a long time. It has served us well and we will continue to do that.”

Team news

The Clarets are without Ben Mee, Jack Cork, Matt Lowton and Ashley Barnes for the remainder of the season.

Joint top scorer Chris Wood successfully came through his first start since March by playing 65 minutes in Saturday’s 1-1 draw at Liverpool.

Johann Berg Gudmundsson also enjoyed his longest run-out since the turn of the year via the bench with the Clarets having no new injury concerns.

Wolves have a doubt over winger Pedro Neto after he was forced to come off during their 3-0 win over Everton on Sunday. Diogo Jota may replace him.

Daniel Podence, who scored for Olympiakos at Turf Moor as the Greek side knocked the Clarets out of the Europa League two years ago, made his first Premier League start against the Toffees and could keep his place.

Form guide

The Clarets extended their unbeaten run to five games by becoming the first side this season to take a point at champions Liverpool.

Sean Dyche’s men have lost just one of their last 13 Premier League games and are unbeaten at Turf Moor in the league since New Year’s Day.

Burnley have collected 11 points since the restart, one fewer than Wolves.

The Midlanders started post lockdown with three successive wins.

They then lost two in a row but bounced back by beating Everton 3-0 on Sunday.

Opposition camp

Wolves manager Nuno Espirito Santo: “It’s always tough. Burnley are a very good team and Sean knows the team. He’s been at the club for a long time, and it’s always very, very difficult to go to Burnley.

“All the games we’ve had against Burnley have been very tough and very demanding. They’re a very good team and Wednesday is going to be a tough challenge for us.”

Match stats

Sean Dyche’s first game as Burnley manager was a 2-0 home win over Wolves in the Championship in November, 2012. Kevin Long was on the Clarets’ bench.

Dyche has since lost just once in seven further meetings with Wolves.

The Clarets are just one win away from a Premier League high of 15.

This will be Wolves’ 55th game of the season. They are still in the Europa League, standing 1-1 with Olympiakos after a 1-1 draw in Greece in the first leg of their last-16 tie on 12 March. The second leg takes place on 6 March.

Only Liverpool have conceded fewer than Wolves' 18 goals away from home in the Premier League.

Burnley were denied a win at Molineux in August by an injury-time Raul Jimenez penalty which cancelled out an Ashley Barnes goal in a 1-1 draw.

Referee

Mike Dean

VAR

Kevin Friend

Kick-off

6pm

Television coverage

BBC 2 and 1

Full commentary Clarets Player with Phil Bird and club captain Ben Mee. Click HERE for details.