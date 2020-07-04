PREVIEW: Burnley v Sheffield United

The Clarets meet Sheffield United for a Sunday lunchtime date with both sides still looking to upset the odds.

In their first season back in the top tier since 2007, the Blades went into the weekend seventh in the Premier League table and chasing a Europa League spot.

They looked even better placed to secure a first ever tilt at European football before their momentum was stalled by lockdown.

But Chris Wilder’s side have still added four points to their tally since returning to action and are looking to complete a double over the Clarets following a comfortable 3-0 win in south Yorkshire at the start of November.

It’s been an outstanding effort from Wilder’s men, but Burnley will go above them if they can make it a hat-trick of wins by building on an unbeaten home league run which stretches back to the turn of the year.

That would keep alive the Clarets’ own hopes of a possible top-eight finish which may be enough to secure a European place for the second time in three years.

And given the injury and contract issues Burnley have had to battle since returning to action, even to be in the running is an impressive effort.

“We’re literally stripped back. It’s not ideal by any means, but you saw at Crystal Palace the group are still motivated,” said manager Sean Dyche, who was missing half-a-dozen players through injury as his side made it back-to-back 1-0 wins by taking maximum points at Selhurst Park.

“The players who have been out have been regular first-team players for a while now and very good players at that.

“Of course, it does affect your choices and it does affect the group. But there has been a strong resolve to the challenge we have here from all involved.

“Forty-five points is no mean feat at this stage for a club like ours. That’s quite a big marker and we’ve got to stay open-minded to where it can go.

“Obviously, it would be very helpful if we had all those players fit because I think it would be very competitive group and we can change it, whereas at the moment we’re limited with our changes.

“But I am pleased overall. We’ve come through a lot of challenges this season and we continue to work for what we get.”

Team news

The Clarets hope to have striker Jay Rodriguez back following his goal-scoring performance last time out at Turf Moor.

Winger Johann Berg Gudmundsson could also return to the squad for a Premier League fixture for the first time since New Year’s Day following a calf injury.

However, boss Sean Dyche still has doubts over Jack Cork, Chris Woods and Robbie Brady, while Ashley Barnes and Matt Lowton are ruled out.

Sheffield United didn’t fill their bench for their Thursday night win over Spurs and still have midfielders John Lundstram, John Fleck – who shared the goals in the Blades’ 3-0 home win over Burnley in November – and Luke Freeman missing.

Striker Leon Clarke is also an absentee and defender Jack O’Connell, who has missed the past five games with a knee problem, remains a doubt.

Form guide

The Clarets have secured back-to-back wins and have lost only once – at in-form Manchester City – in 10 Premier League games either side of the lockdown.

Burnley haven’t lost at home in the league since 1 January – a five-match unbeaten run.

Sheffield United won for the first time since the restart – which they launched with a draw at Aston Villa on 17 June – when they overcame Tottenham 3-1 at Bramall Lane on Thursday night.

Prior to that they had lost three in a row, including an FA Cup quarter-final loss to Arsenal.

Before lockdown, the Blades had been beaten only once in seven league games to mount a challenge for Europe.

They didn’t lose away from home in the league this season until 29 December.

Opposition camp

Sheffield United Chris Wilder: “I have said all along I think Burnley are the most talked-about football club in our football club; £120m, £120m, £120m, another one (season) and another one, that is what they have done, the consistency.

“Brilliant manager who gets the best out of his team. They are a great example for my football club and my players on how to do it.

“If I am sat here in four or five years’ time a Premier League manager like Sean is, I would be absolutely delighted.”

Match stats

This will be the first Premier League meeting between the sides at Turf Moor.

Burnley’s only previous game played in July was a Europa League tie at Aberdeen two years ago.

Sunday will be the Clarets’ 999th first-team game of the millennium.

Sean Dyche’s men need one more win to equal their best tally of 14 in the Premier League, which they achieved in 2017/18.

Burnley defender Erik Pieters is one start away from 200 in English league football.

Referee

Peter Bankes

VAR

Stuart Attwell

Kick-off

Sunday, 12 noon

Television coverage

Sky Sports