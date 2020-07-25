PREVIEW: Burnley v Brighton

The Clarets finally end an historic season with plenty of incentive to keep going until the end.

Sean Dyche’s men sign off against Brighton knowing that one more point will give them a club record tally for the Premier League and possibly prove enough to finish eighth in the table.

And securing one more clean sheet – and a 16th for the season – will guarantee a share of the Premier League’s golden glove for goalkeeper Nick Pope, who is currently tied with Manchester City’s Ederson.

“We will all work our socks off to ensure Popey gets his clean sheet for the golden glove. We will do our best to help him achieve that,” said team-mate Ashley Westwood.

“A clean sheet is a terrific start for any team. You only have to nick one goal and we're one of the best at doing that. It's for him, personally, and, as a team, we take great pride in it as well.”

The Clarets have enjoyed three 1-0 wins, and a 2-0 success at Norwich last weekend, since resuming after the three-month lockdown brought about by the Covid-19 pandemic.

They will finish the season later than ever before, with the finale against the 16th-placed Seagulls falling on the same date the Clarets kicked off their season two years ago.

That was in a Europa League qualifier at Aberdeen as a reward for finishing seventh in the table with 54 points.

European football has just eluded Dyche’s side this time around, but Westwood wants to be a part of club history as the in-form Clarets look to extend their unbeaten run to eight games.

“Even going into the game last week, that was the talk: we want to break that record, too,” added the midfielder, who completes another outstanding season.

“We were pushing for Europe but didn’t quite get there. We wanted another crack at that, but, unfortunately, we just fell short. But it would be phenomenal for the club if we could break the record points’ tally.”

Team news

The Clarets are again without Ben Mee, Ashley Barnes, Jack Cork, Charlie Taylor and Matt Lowton for the finale.

Brighton are also likely to utilise the same squad from last time out with the Colombian pair of winger Jose Izquierdo and midfielder Steven Alzate their only absentees.

Form guide

Burnley’s 2-0 win at Norwich last weekend extended their unbeaten run to seven games, having lost just once in the Premier League in their last 15 matches.

The Clarets are unbeaten at Turf Moor in the league since their New Year’s Day defeat to Aston Villa.

Sean Dyche’s side has equalled the club’s record Premier League points’ tally of 54 achieved two years ago in the 2017/18 season when they finished seventh.

Brighton guaranteed Premier League survival and a fourth successive season in the top flight last Monday night with a 0-0 draw at home to Newcastle United.

However, the Seagulls have won just once in their last six games and twice away from home in the league since the opening day of the season.

The season’s first meeting between the sides in September ended in a 1-1 draw with Jeff Hendrick’s injury-time equaliser earning the Clarets a point.

Opposition camp

Brighton manager Graham Potter: “Sean Dyche has done an amazing job. All the guys at Burnley have been fantastic in terms of the points they have got this season.

“The way they play football, it’s probably a little bit disrespectful at times the negative comments. But I see what they do. They do it well. They can mix the game up.

“They are effective. They play good football, they can press high, they can defend their goal.

“They’re an experienced Premier League team, they’ve got an amazing points tally and full respect for them.”

Match stats

Burnley will set a club record points’ total for the Premier League era if they avoid defeat.

Brighton will also reach their highest points’ total if they win at Turf Moor.

Burnley will equal their Premier League record run of eight games without defeat if they remain unbeaten in the final game.

After their win at Norwich last weekend, Burnley have a Premier League record of 15 wins. That’s the Clarets’ best top-flight return since Jimmy Adamson's side won 17 games in the 1974/75 season.

The Clarets are unbeaten in five top-flight meetings between the clubs. Six of the last eight league games between the clubs have been drawn.

Burnley goalkeeper Nick Pope is aiming to keep a 16th clean sheet of the season. Only Jimmy Strong (17 in both 1947/48 and 1949/50) has had more top-flight clean sheets in a season for the Clarets.

Pope will make his 150th appearance in league football (33 for Charlton Athletic, 22 for York City, 22 for Bury and 72 so far for Burnley).

Burnley’s former Brighton striker Chris Wood scored his 13th league goal of the season at Carrow Road. Leighton James and Ray Hankin (both in 1974/75) were the last Burnley players to score more goals in a top-flight season. James scored 16, Hankin 14.

Referee

Jon Moss

VAR

Darren Bond

Kick-off

Sunday, 4pm

Television coverage

Sky Sports

Full, live commentary on Clarets Player HD with Phil Bird and Jordan North.