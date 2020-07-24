Skip to site footer
Club News

VOTE: Player Of The Year Vote Open

Choose your top performer of 2019/20 following a memorable campaign for the Clarets

16 Hours ago

VOTE NOW | Player of the Year Awards 2019/20

Who gets your vote? Closing date: 03/08/2020

It’s been a historic season in more ways than one and now’s your chance to pick your top Burnley player of 2019/20.

A Premier League campaign disrupted by the Covid-19 pandemic and lasting more than 11 months finally comes to end on Sunday when the Clarets take on Brighton at Turf Moor.

Sean Dyche’s men need just one more point to set a new club record points’ tally for the Premier League after losing just one of their last 15 league games.

Goalkeeper Nick Pope is just one more clean sheet away from guaranteeing himself a share of the league’s golden glove with the England international – along with his defensive colleagues – so far racking up 15 shut-outs.

And striker Chris Wood has become the highest goalscorer for the Clarets in a Premier League season after scoring 13 times so far this season.

In a superb collective effort, which has guaranteed Burnley only a second-ever top-10 finish in the Premier League, there have been some memorable personal contributions.

And supporters now have the opportunity to select who they want to name as the Clarets’ official Player of the Year – a prize won last season by midfielder Ashley Westwood.

Cast your vote via the link below for your top performer with the deadline for votes closing at 5pm on Monday 3rd August.

We will then be holding a ‘virtual’ Player of the Year night, sponsored by Bowland Brewery, during the summer break between seasons when the winner – along with the Players’ Player of the Year – will announced.

Everyone who votes will also be entered into a draw to win one of three fantastic prizes!

  1. A years supply of Bowland Brewery Beer (365 bottles)
  2. Your height in bottles of Bowland Brewery Beer
  3. Four tickets to a behind the scenes Brewery Tour at Bowland Brewery

    Please note: if you are viewing this page on the mobile app you may have trouble voting. Please go to the desktop site to vote here: https://www.burnleyfootballclub.com/news/2020/july/poty2020/


