Pope Nominated For PL Player Award

Nick Pope has been nominated for the EA Sports Premier League Player of the Month award.

The goalkeeper is on a seven-man shortlist for the July prize following a superb run of performances for the Clarets.

Pope helped Burnley go five games unbeaten during the month before their last-day defeat to Brighton.

The England international kept two clean sheets in July to take his season’s total to 15 as he missed out by one on a share of the Premier League’s golden glove.

And Pope also produced a magnificent display at Liverpool as the Clarets became the only side this season to take point at the home of the champions.

Pope is in the running for the award - partially determined by a public vote - along with West Ham’s Michail Antonio, Chelsea’s Olivier Giroud, Harry Kane of Tottenham, Anthony Martial of Manchester United, Christian Pulisic of Chelsea and Raheem Sterling of Manchester City.

To vote for Pope, go to the link HERE

Voting closes at 6pm on Friday, 31 July.