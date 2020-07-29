Skip to site footer
badge - Link to home

Club News

Pope Nominated For PL Player Award

Clarets goalkeeper short-listed for July Player of the Month prize

1 Hour ago

Nick Pope has been nominated for the EA Sports Premier League Player of the Month award.

The goalkeeper is on a seven-man shortlist for the July prize following a superb run of performances for the Clarets.

Pope helped Burnley go five games unbeaten during the month before their last-day defeat to Brighton.

Pope Klopp congratulations.jpg

The England international kept two clean sheets in July to take his season’s total to 15 as he missed out by one on a share of the Premier League’s golden glove.

And Pope also produced a magnificent display at Liverpool as the Clarets became the only side this season to take point at the home of the champions.

Pope is in the running for the award - partially determined by a public vote - along with West Ham’s Michail Antonio, Chelsea’s Olivier Giroud, Harry Kane of Tottenham, Anthony Martial of Manchester United, Christian Pulisic of Chelsea and Raheem Sterling of Manchester City.

To vote for Pope, go to the link HERE

Voting closes at 6pm on Friday, 31 July.


Advertisement block

Related articles

Club News

Thompson: It's Been Amazing

3 Hours ago

Max Thompson became the first player born in the 21st century to represent the Clarets in a competitive senior game to cap a memorable season for the teenage striker.

Read full article

Club News

BOOK NOW: Trophy Room Restaurant

23 Hours ago

Read full article

Club News

Having A Ball

28 July 2020

Josh Brownhill finished the season with a bang as he made his mark at Turf Moor.

Read full article

Club News

Pride The Prize For Pope

27 July 2020

Nick Pope took pride rather than silverware as the reward for a magnificent season as the Clarets’ goalkeeper just missed out on a share of the Premier League’s golden glove.

Read full article

Club News

Club News

Thompson: It's Been Amazing

3 Hours ago

Max Thompson became the first player born in the 21st century to represent the Clarets in a competitive senior game to cap a memorable season for the teenage striker.

Read full article

Club News

BOOK NOW: Trophy Room Restaurant

23 Hours ago

Read full article

Club News

Having A Ball

28 July 2020

Josh Brownhill finished the season with a bang as he made his mark at Turf Moor.

Read full article

Club News

Pride The Prize For Pope

27 July 2020

Nick Pope took pride rather than silverware as the reward for a magnificent season as the Clarets’ goalkeeper just missed out on a share of the Premier League’s golden glove.

Read full article

View more