Club News

Pope Eyes Golden Prize

Clarets keeper one more clean sheet away from guaranteed share of the prize

1 Hour ago

Nick Pope has his eyes set on the Premier League’s Golden Glove after another shut-out at Norwich City.

The Clarets’ keeper recorded a 15th clean sheet of the season at Carrow Road on Saturday as Burnley secured their seventh away win of the campaign with a 2-0 success.

If the Clarets manage to keep out Brighton at Turf Moor on Sunday in the season finale, Pope will be guaranteed at least a share of the Golden Glove - becoming the first English goalkeeper to claim the prize for the most clean sheets in the top flight since Manchester City’s ex-Burnley man Joe Hart walked away with it in 2015.

And the Burnley number-one admits it would be the greatest achievement of his career if he were to pick up the award.

Pope said: “It would mean everything to go on and win that. It would be great personally to bring it home and for the lads.

“The team have put all the effort in in front of me and have played a big part of that this season.

“There are top-class goalkeepers all over the Premier League, so to be up there is a real honour and if I get the chance to bring it home it would probably be the greatest achievement of my career.”

England international Pope – who made fine saves to deny Ben Godfrey and Onel Hernandez at Norwich on his way to a fourth clean sheets in eight games since lockdown – would also become the first goalkeeper outside the ‘big six’ to claim the Golden Glove if he can hold off the chasing pack.

Manchester City’s Ederson currently trails Pope’s tally by one with two games to play, with Dean Henderson of Sheffield United and Alisson of Liverpool the only other two capable of reaching Pope’s current mark.

And the Golden Glove is not the only target for Sean Dyche’s side to try and hit this weekend after they equalled their Premier League points’ record of 54 by winning at Carrow Road.

“Of course, we want to now go beat that record set a couple of years ago. We want to go on and finish the season strong,” added Pope – who has become the first Burnley player to keep 15 clean sheets in a top-flight campaign since the legendary Colin McDonald in 1954/55.

“We just want to carry on what we have done since we have come back in since lockdown and from the New Year really.

“We have put some great performances together, so it would be great to finish on a high.”

 


