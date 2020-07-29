Mee Extends Turf Moor Stay

Captain Ben Mee is to extend his stay to beyond a decade at Turf Moor in a major boost for the Clarets.

Mee’s existing contract had 12 months still to run and the Clarets have today triggered a clause to keep the long-serving defender until June, 2022.

Mee recently became the 21st player in the Clarets’ history to make 300 league appearances for the club and the 30-year-old now has the opportunity to add even further to that figure after prolonging his prolific Burnley career.

Mee – who initially moved to Turf Moor on loan from Manchester City in July, 2011 before making the switch permanent six months later – said: “I feel at home at the club and to have been here as long as I have has been fantastic. Taking the armband this year has really cemented that for me.

“It feels good to extend my stay here and hopefully we can keep progressing how we have done. I’m excited for what we can do and what we can achieve.”

A former England Under-21 international, Mee has twice been a promotion winner under manager Sean Dyche at Turf Moor.

He has since been a key figure in helping establish the Clarets in the Premier League over the past four seasons and in gaining qualification for Europe in 2018.

Last season, the Sale-born centre-back – whose 166 Premier League appearances are the most by a Burnley player – was an ever-present in the top-flight.

And he was on course to repeat that feat in 2019/20 until suffering a season-ending groin injury as he reached the milestone of 300 league games at Crystal Palace at the end of last month.

Fittingly, Mee scored the winning goal at Selhurst Park to help the Clarets towards a top-10 finish and to cap a campaign that saw him confirm his status as an outstanding leader on and off the pitch, having taken over as club captain from the departed Tom Heaton last summer.

“I feel at a really good place in my career,” he added.

“It’s nice to have that backing and as a player it’s always a positive to have that support.

“I’m feeling good and I’m looking to play for a lot longer. There’s plenty more in me.

“I want to play more and improve and keep progressing as a player and as a captain as well now.

“That’s a big ambition of mine, to play as many games as I can and keep learning along the way and I’m looking forward to many more appearances.

“I think I’ve been playing well and the lads all look fit and in good form and ready to go, which we will be for next season after what’s going to be a quick turn-around.”

