JBG Looking For Clear Run

Johann Berg Gudmundsson hopes his injury concerns are behind him after ending the season back in the Clarets’ line-up.

Gudmundsson started his first Premier League game since October when he helped the Clarets win at Norwich City in their penultimate match of the elongated 2019/20 campaign.

The wingman – who has been bugged by calf and hamstring problems in recent times – also started against Brighton in the finale before heading for a short summer break.

And Gudmundsson wants his successful comeback to trigger a more consistent run of games next season after putting in the hours with the Clarets’ medical department to get back to full fitness.

“When you get a big injury you normally say it’s six months or five months or whatever it is but at least you then know the timeline,” said the Iceland international, who featured in five of the Clarets’ post-lockdown fixtures.

“With me it’s been a lot of muscle injuries, so I’ve had little niggles, come back and then get it again and it’s been a tough part, definitely.

“It’s just been quite a lot of recurring injuries and it’s been a problem for me. But hopefully that’s in the past and I’ve worked really hard on getting it fixed and hopefully I’ll be good after this tough period that I’ve had.

“We’ve done a lot of exercises that will help with everything being stronger around my pelvis area and around my glutes (buttocks) and trying to strengthen my body because it’s been a lot of little stuff that’s been bothering me.

“Hopefully we have got to the end of it now. We have worked really hard - me and all the physios - so it’s hopefully worked out well for us now.”

Gudmundsson admits his match sharpness will need building up over pre-season but says he felt fit and well after returning to action in early July.

It was his cross that gave Chris Wood the chance to score the Clarets’ winner at Norwich, which secured a top-10 finish for Sean Dyche’s men.

And having had a small share in another landmark campaign, Gudmundsson is looking forward to a positive future.

“It’s been a fantastic season and I think everybody agrees with that,” he added.

“We have been tough to beat but we’ve also scored a few goals. We have four fantastic strikers who have all chipped in with goals and we are a hard-working group.

“We’ve just been decent all over. It’s been really good and one of the best seasons in the history of the club, I would think.

“I just want to enjoy my football. I am 29 now and turn 30 in October. I want to be on the pitch as much as possible and just enjoy being in the Premier League which is the best league in the world for me.

“I just want to enjoy that for a few more years.”