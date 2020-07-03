JBG Back In The Frame

Johann Berg Gudmundsson could be back to bolster the Clarets’ injury-hit squad with a welcome return to fitness.

And Jay Rodriguez is also hoping to face Sheffield United at Turf Moor on Sunday as Sean Dyche’s men aim for a hat-trick of wins.

Gudmundsson has endured an injury-hit campaign with his last Premier League outing a 45-appearance on New Year’s Day - the last time Burnley lost a league game at home.

A further calf injury sustained since a return to training in mid-May has delayed the winger’s comeback.

But Dyche is hopeful he can add the Iceland international to his depleted numbers for the lunchtime visit of the Blades, who went back above Burnley to seventh place in the table with their 3-1 home win over Tottenham Hotspur on Thursday evening.

“Johann has a chance of at least being involved in some capacity,” said the Burnley boss, who will be holding another roll-call in the run-up to kick-off.

“Robbie (Brady) has a chance of being in and around it maybe, although we could probably do with him having some more football.

“Johann is similar, but he has been training for a longer period with the first team.

“We have had to give him a longer period because he had niggles which we have been trying to clear up. But he might have a chance of at least being involved.

“Woody is similar to Robbie where we will have to make a decision how he is feeling and if he needs more training time because he hasn’t had much at all and we’ve still got all these games coming up pretty thick and fast.”

Top scorer Chris Wood and wideman Robbie Brady are yet to figure since the league's resumption last month.

And with Wood still a doubt and Ashley Barnes definitely not ready to feature, the return of Rodriguez from a tight hamstring would be timely after the striker missed Monday night’s 1-0 victory at Crystal Palace with a knock he picked up after scoring the Clarets’ winner against Watford last week.

“As long as Jay comes through the next two days’ training, he should be available,” added Dyche, who had just a dozen senior players available to him at Selhurst Park.

Midfielder Jack Cork also picked up an ankle injury in the success at Palace which makes him a doubt for Sunday, while former Sheffield United defender Matt Lowton has a foot injury which has ruled out of a reunion as the Clarets look to continue to overcome the obstacles and extend a run of just one defeat in 10 league games.

“The team is more or less picking itself at the moment,” Dyche admitted.

“It is difficult but the players have been fully motivated to push away the noise and get on with the job in hand and focus what’s right in front of them, which is what we’ve got to continue to do.”