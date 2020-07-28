Having A Ball

Josh Brownhill finished the season with a bang as he made his mark at Turf Moor.

The midfielder experienced just a couple of minutes of Premier League football ahead of lockdown following his January arrival from Bristol City.

But given an opportunity by the departure of Jeff Hendrick, Brownhill seized the moment to become an ever-present for the Clarets following football’s restart and help Sean Dyche’s side secure a top-10 finish.

The 24-year-old received his Premier League ‘debut’ ball – sponsored by Cadbury – before heading off on a well-earned break.

And after re-charging his batteries he is already looking to pick up where he left off as a valued part of the Clarets’ set-up with his number of top-flight appearances into double figures.

“It’s been a strange start for me with everything that has been going on,” said Brownhill, whose full debut came on the right-hand side of midfield before injury to Jack Cork allowed him to move inside to take up his more regular berth.

“It’s was quite strange not having any fans in the ground, but I was really pleased to start my first game and then have a run in the team.

“I was always going to wait for my chance with the team going well when I got here and so many good players at the club.

“It was unfortunate to see what happened in the country and football get put on hold but that gave me a chance and I’m happy to have taken that and to play so many games.

“Everyone has been very supportive and the fact that we had such a good run towards the end of the season made it even more special.

“But it’s only a start and I’ll be working hard when I get back to build on it and try and help us hit the ground running when the new season begins.”