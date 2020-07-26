GALLERY: Burnley v Brighton

7 Hours ago
A selection of images from this afternoon's 2-1 defeat to Brighton at Turf Moor.
On the final weekend of July, the Clarets lost at home for the first time since New Year’s Day as their record attempt came up just short and Nick Pope was denied a share of the Golden Glove.
Jay Rodriguez felt he should have had a penalty that could have changed the course of the Clarets’ final game of the season.
Sean Dyche felt that lady luck deserted the Clarets as they ended the season with a home defeat to Brighton.
Sean Dyche hopes his players can seal a record points tally in the Premier league to reward their efforts in a titanic season.
Stand-in skipper James Tarkowski is aiming to finish his best ever season on a high.
Sean Dyche praised Nick Pope’s return to frontline duty as the Clarets’ goalkeeper bids to win the Premier League’s golden glove.
