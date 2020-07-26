Skip to site footer
Club News

GALLERY: Burnley v Brighton

7 Hours ago

A selection of images from this afternoon's 2-1 defeat to Brighton at Turf Moor.


Related articles

Match Reports

REPORT: Burnley 1 Brighton 2

3 Hours ago

On the final weekend of July, the Clarets lost at home for the first time since New Year’s Day as their record attempt came up just short and Nick Pope was denied a share of the Golden Glove.

Read full article

Club News

Rodriguez Rues Penalty Call

4 Hours ago

Jay Rodriguez felt he should have had a penalty that could have changed the course of the Clarets’ final game of the season.

Read full article

Dyche: Brighton Reaction

4 Hours ago

Sean Dyche felt that lady luck deserted the Clarets as they ended the season with a home defeat to Brighton.

Read full article

Club News

Dyche: Players Have Earned Reward

12 Hours ago

Sean Dyche hopes his players can seal a record points tally in the Premier league to reward their efforts in a titanic season.

Read full article

Club News

Tarkowksi: Simply The Best

25 July 2020

Stand-in skipper James Tarkowski is aiming to finish his best ever season on a high.

Read full article

Club News

Dyche: Pope The Full Package

24 July 2020

Sean Dyche praised Nick Pope’s return to frontline duty as the Clarets’ goalkeeper bids to win the Premier League’s golden glove.

Read full article

