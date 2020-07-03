Skip to site footer
badge - Link to home

Club News

Final Fixture Dates Confirmed

Run-in to 2019/20 season confirmed with last three games in place

7 Hours ago

Details have been confirmed for the Clarets’ final three games of the season, which concludes with a full fixture programme on Sunday, 26 July with all games kicking off at 4pm.

Burnley complete their 2019/20 schedule against Brighton and Hove Albion at Turf Moor.

Before that, Sean Dyche’s side faces home games against Wolves and a trip to Norwich City.

Wolves visit Turf Moor on Wednesday, 15 July (KO 6pm) with the game to be shown live by the BBC.

And the Clarets’ last away game of the season take them to Carrow Road to face Norwich City on Saturday, 18 July (KO 5.30pm) for a game to be screened by Sky Sports and Sky Pick.

Burnley’s remaining 2019/20 fixtures

Sheffield United (H) – Sunday, 5 July; KO 12noon (Sky Sports/Pick)

West Ham United (A) – Wednesday, 8 July; KO 6pm (BT Sport)

Liverpool (A) – Saturday, 11 July; KO 3pm (BT Sport)

Wolverhampton Wanderers (H) – Wednesday, 15 July; KO 6pm (BBC)

Norwich City (A) – Saturday, 18 July; KO 5.30pm (Sky Sports/Pick)

Brighton and Hove Albion (H) - Sunday, 26 July; KO 4pm.


Advertisement block

Related articles

Club News

JBG Back In The Frame

14 Hours ago

Johann Berg Gudmundsson could be back to bolster the Clarets’ injury-hit squad with a welcome return to fitness.

Read full article

Club News

Tarky Hungry To Keep Winning

1 July 2020

James Tarkowski is ready to keep defying the odds and looking up the Premier League table.

Read full article

Club News

Football Unites Against Racism

30 June 2020

The Premier League stands alongside players, clubs, The FA, EFL, PFA, LMA, PGMOL and all those who have come together in recent weeks to reject racism and to show support for the message that black...

Read full article

Match Reports

REPORT: Crystal Palace 0 Burnley 1

29 June 2020

Ben Mee marked his 300th league appearance for the Clarets with a famous winner as Burnley moved up to eighth place in the Premier League – and what could be a European qualification place.

Read full article

Club News

Club News

JBG Back In The Frame

14 Hours ago

Johann Berg Gudmundsson could be back to bolster the Clarets’ injury-hit squad with a welcome return to fitness.

Read full article

Club News

Lottery Results Week 11

15 Hours ago

Read full article

Club News

Tarky Hungry To Keep Winning

1 July 2020

James Tarkowski is ready to keep defying the odds and looking up the Premier League table.

Read full article

Club News

Football Unites Against Racism

30 June 2020

The Premier League stands alongside players, clubs, The FA, EFL, PFA, LMA, PGMOL and all those who have come together in recent weeks to reject racism and to show support for the message that black...

Read full article

View more