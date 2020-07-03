Final Fixture Dates Confirmed

Details have been confirmed for the Clarets’ final three games of the season, which concludes with a full fixture programme on Sunday, 26 July with all games kicking off at 4pm.

Burnley complete their 2019/20 schedule against Brighton and Hove Albion at Turf Moor.

Before that, Sean Dyche’s side faces home games against Wolves and a trip to Norwich City.

Wolves visit Turf Moor on Wednesday, 15 July (KO 6pm) with the game to be shown live by the BBC.

And the Clarets’ last away game of the season take them to Carrow Road to face Norwich City on Saturday, 18 July (KO 5.30pm) for a game to be screened by Sky Sports and Sky Pick.

Burnley’s remaining 2019/20 fixtures

Sheffield United (H) – Sunday, 5 July; KO 12noon (Sky Sports/Pick)

West Ham United (A) – Wednesday, 8 July; KO 6pm (BT Sport)

Liverpool (A) – Saturday, 11 July; KO 3pm (BT Sport)

Wolverhampton Wanderers (H) – Wednesday, 15 July; KO 6pm (BBC)

Norwich City (A) – Saturday, 18 July; KO 5.30pm (Sky Sports/Pick)

Brighton and Hove Albion (H) - Sunday, 26 July; KO 4pm.