Dyche: Wolves Reaction

Sean Dyche once again saluted his troops as a stoppage time penalty from Chris Wood salvaged a draw at home to Wolves.

The Clarets looked like losing at home for the first time since New Year’s Day after Raul Jiminez’s terrific 76th minute strike.

But Wood scored his first goal since March in the sixth minute of stoppage time to halt Wolves European drive and keep alive the Clarets hopes of a top seven finish.

“Yet again, we’ve had to make changes but the strength and mentality of this group to take on whatever challenge comes their way was there,” said the Burnley boss.

“Then there’s that never-say-die attitude, because if you play hard for every minute of a game, you have a chance, and so it proved.

“They are a good side. In the first half I think it’s the first time since the restart that I’ve felt like we were playing a game behind closed doors.

“It was disjointed and there was no edge or tempo, but in the second half it livened up a bit.

“They got a breakaway goal, although it’s a sublime finish from their lad, but we reacted, as we do and after Woody missed one of the chances of the season, he showed real strength of character to go and put the penalty home.

“I never write this team off. We ask a lot of questions and I felt we did that.

“We know they are an organised team who don’t always give a lot away, but we kept at it and you have to keep believing in this team.”

Dyche, who was forced into more changes to his depleted squad, added: “We’ve lost players again and, unfortunately, Charlie Taylor has felt his hamstring.

“He had a similar thing recently and maybe it’s a chance of settling down, but we’ll have to wait and see, and we’ve had to get Jay Rod off quickly because his calf was tight at half time and we are running out of players.

“We can only take care of the next game though and although it’s been more difficult recently, we’ll have to patch them up again.

“The mentality is a given. Over the season, if you can keep that strong jaw, take the knocks and move forwards, then you have a better chance, and we’ve done well again tonight.

“I couldn’t be more proud of what they give and they wear the badge with real pride.”