Dyche Thanks Players For Focus

Sean Dyche feels the Premier League is living up to the hype in the post-lockdown period.

The Clarets boss has been impressed with the quality on show in the strange vacuum of behind-closed doors games.

And Dyche paid tribute to his own players, thanking them personally following the win at Crystal Palace on Monday for maintaining their focus in the wake of all the challenges they face.

“We have come out of the lockdown with a lot of challenges, on and off the pitch, and we are still delivering,” insisted the Burnley boss.

“I literally thanked the players at (Crystal) Palace because it’s not easy with all this going on - and yet they remain focused to take on the games with a real focus.

“We are not naive; we have to continue doing that against some really good sides, including Sheffield United next up, and we are challenged in terms of numbers.

“But there’s a clear-mindedness about the group at the moment and I am super pleased with that.”

Dyche, whose side have won back-to-back games to rise into the top half of the table, added: “We spoke to the players a long time before we started up again about the demands.

“We had a collective call and I asked if everyone was ok, and that their families and support networks were in place, because when we went back in, we wanted to go back in and pick up the season.

“Everyone said they were, which was a good start, and they have been as good as their word.

“Now we are trying to build on that, even though injuries and contracts have somewhat got in the way.”

Dyche could welcome back Jay Rodriguez and Johann Berg Gudmundsson for the visit of the Blades, following a glut of injuries that have severely limited his numbers.

Striker Chris Wood and Ashley Barnes have both been sidelined since the restart, while Robbie Brady, Jack Cork and Matt Lowton are all nursing knocks.

However, despite the challenges, the Burnley boss admits to enjoying the spectacle, as the season elongates into the heart of summer.

He added: “I sort of lose track of days and the time of the year. I’ve had my birthday in a season for the first time ever, which is odd in itself. But I have actually enjoyed the restart.

“The Premier League have done really well, getting it together and giving us the guidelines; the TV companies are playing their part, along with all the different media streams.

“The stats look good to me on the tempo and feel of the games and I think it’s been a really good product, considering all that’s been going on. Every party is delivering is as best they can.”

Clarets Player will have live commentary from Turf Moor on Sunday, from 11.45am, with Andy Payton joining Phil Bird.