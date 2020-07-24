Dyche: Pope The Full Package

Sean Dyche praised Nick Pope’s return to frontline duty as the Clarets’ goalkeeper bids to win the Premier League’s golden glove.

Pope and Manchester City’s Ederson are the only two left in the running for the prize awarded to the keeper who keeps the most clean sheets in the top tier.

Both have 15 so far, meaning a shut-out against Brighton in the final game of the season against Brighton at Turf Moor on Sunday will guarantee Pope at least a share of the award.

And Dyche believes it will be a fitting honour for the 28-year-old, who didn’t start a Premier League game last season after recovering from a dislocated shoulder and runs in the side for fellow England men Joe Hart and Tom Heaton.

“I believe he’s a top goalkeeper,” said the Burnley boss.

“Coming out of a tough season with injury and getting back to where he wants to be has been really pleasing for him and for us.

“He’s good around the group and respects the group and the team playing in front of him and when called upon he makes big saves.

“And not only big saves, I have mentioned recently he is forming as an all-rounder now.

“His voice is getting stronger, his organisational skills are getting better, his awareness of decision-making continues to be more accurate – when to come for crosses, when not to, when to come off his line and when to read the game earlier.

“All these things are really important to a goalkeeper, as well as the obvious, which is stopping it going in the net, which is the most important thing.

“I think he’s becoming a good package, pulling together nicely along with the other keepers and the challenge they give him and, of course, Billy Mercer who has done a great job.”

Pope – one of a succession of keepers to have flourished at Turf Moor under the coaching of Mercer – will pick up the prize on Sunday if he can secure a fifth clean sheet since lockdown.

That record has helped forge a seven-match unbeaten run which has guaranteed the Clarets a top-10 finish.

And Dyche believes Pope would be quick to share the plaudits – if not the silverware – with a defensive unit which has taken Burnley to within a point of a club record in the Premier League as they look to extend an unbeaten home league run stretching back to New Year’s Day.

“I think Popey is pretty open-minded about it. I don’t think he set out the season just for that,” Dyche added.

“I think he set out to deliver to deliver performances, which he’s done.

“If we can do it and achieve that then that will be great. But he knows he’s got a team in front of him working as well.

“He’s a had a lot of accolades and a lot praise – rightly so – but he’s equally got a group of players in front of him who have given a lot to make sure we can come out of games with wins and if not wins, then a point.”

The Clarets are likely to have an unchanged squad for the visit of a Brighton side which guaranteed its Premier League status with a 0-0 draw against Newcastle United on Monday night.

Charlie Taylor has not recovered from the hamstring injury he sustained last time out at Turf Moor as the left-back joins Jack Cork, Ashley Barnes and fellow defenders Matt Lowton and Ben Mee on the absent list.