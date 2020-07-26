Skip to site footer
Club News

Dyche: Players Have Earned Reward

1 Hour ago

Sean Dyche hopes his players can seal a record points tally in the Premier league to reward their efforts in a titanic season.

The Clarets need a draw at home to Brighton to eclipse the 54 points achieved during the 2017/18 season that resulted in Europa League qualification.

That carrot is not an option this time, heading into the final day, but a record haul of points would be another milestone in the club’s incredible rise under Dyche.

Dyche arms out.jpg

“The players have been extremely diligent during the lockdown period and they have got their rewards for that,” said Dyche,” whose side have picked up 15 points from eight games since the season re-started in June, including becoming the only Premier League side this season to take points off Champions Liverpool at Anfield.

Rodriguez goal 2.jpg

“Most clubs will come back and you think you have everything in place, but you are never quite sure until the whistle blows.

“It could be argued we didn’t have everything in place at Manchester City, but equally I argued straight after the game that there were a lot of good signs of what we want to do.

“We were just playing against one of the best teams around and they hurt you.

"I’m obviously pleased to have been subsequently right, because they’d have been foolish words if not, but there’s no doubt the players respected the lockdown period, came back and have been very clear-minded of the challenge in front of them.

Mee fist cele.jpg

“They’ve had a lot, but they’ve seen through all that and I am absolutely delighted for them, more than anyone else."
Dyche added: "It’s felt a little like our days in the Championship, where the turnaround is pretty quick and you are playing all the time.

“That’s been different, and finding the balance of rest and recuperation, and then the right training levels, has been tough.

“We know, historically, where the players need to be, but that’s harder to judge, given the number of games in a short period.

“It’s been quite interesting and I’m bound to say I’ve enjoyed it because of the results. I’m sure some have found it harder and more confusing, but we feel our work has gone well and been rewarded.”

Hendrick goal pic PA.jpg

Burnley close the campaign against the Seagulls before a short break to recharge the batteries, ahead of the new season starting on the weekend of September 12.

That will be the club’s fifth successive top-flight campaign, although Dyche insists the hard work will have to continue to keep the Clarets dining at the top table.

“It’s hard to be recognised as an absolute Premier League team,” he added.

“There aren’t many teams who are, although there are some who you could hedge your bets, but I always feel we are in that zone where we have to take it on with absolute clear-mindedness.

“It’s improbable, although not impossible, that we spend a fortune, so therefore we are often working to improve the players’ development, while adjusting the squad where we can and keeping that hunger and edge.

“It sounds easy, but to find the balance isn’t.

“We have done well over time with that, but again it comes down to the players. I can only guide them; they have to take ownership and deliver it and they do that fantastically well here.”

There is live commentary of today’s game on Clarets Player, from 3.45pm, with Phil Bird and Darren Bentley.


