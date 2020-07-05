Dyche On Blades Draw And Double Injury Setback

Sean Dyche felt a point was a fair reward for his injury-ravaged squad in a competitive Turf Moor Roses clash.

James Tarkowski’s first half opener was cancelled out 10 minutes from time by John Egan’s leveller as both sides eked out result in the chase for a potential European spot.

And Dyche was in reflective mood, despite the possibility of losing skipper Ben Mee and midfielder Jack Cork for the remaining five games of the season.

The gaffer said: “There is a bit of balance. They could have gone up early in the game and then we had a good one too.

“In the second half it was another tight one and after the goal we had a great chance to get 2-0 up through Dwight, but unfortunately that didn’t go in and they go up the other end and get a point.

“I thought it was a competitive game, with both teams vying for the points and both trying to find the breakthrough.

“We’ve had golden chances, but they don’t go down easy and I think in the end we will probably both take the point apiece.”

Mee missed his first game of the campaign after picking up a thigh injury in training on Friday, while Cork could need surgery on an ankle injury sustained at Crystal Palace.

“A three-game week is not helpful, but it could be touch and go whether they get back this season,” admitted the Burnley boss, who welcomed back Chris wood, Johann Berg Gudmundsson and Robbie Brady to the bench.

“Ben has a thigh strain, so I don’t think it’s going to be an easy or quick turnaround, and Jack has a reasonably serious ankle injury and there is a chance he’ll need surgery.

“That’s looking likely and we’ll have to wait on that, but that certainly means he’s going to be out, certainly for this immediate spell of games and, for both of them, possibly for the remaining games.

“It’s not ideal, but it’s been that since we get back, and we still have a competitive edge to us and seven out of nine points is not something to get too down about in this league.

“I’m proud of the players. We’ve got our second highest points tally ever in the Premier League and still have games to go, so I am not going to be over-critical of them at the moment.

"We are working at maximum without a number of bodies and unfortunately the injuries have come at an awkward time when we still have games to go.

“But as you see, whatever team we put out there is ready for the challenge.

“They are challenges we weren’t expecting, but we don’t make excuses. We just take games on and the only message from me is to be really competitive in the closing games and see where it takes us.”