Dyche Hails Reds' Achievement

Sean Dyche admitted he was stunned by the consistency shown by runaway Premier League champions Liverpool.

The Clarets face the unenviable task of stopping the Reds’ juggernaut at Anfield tomorrow, where Jurgen Klopp’s side have won 24 successive games in their title procession.

And Dyche appreciates the scale of the Merseysiders’ task, with a first championship wrapped up with seven games remaining and a record points tally still achievable.

The Burnley boss said: “Even with the players Liverpool have, the manager they’ve got and the club they are, it’s still very difficult.

“I’ve been promoted six times as a player and manager and it’s very difficult to attain that level of consistency.

“Things have to go for you, but you have to make things go for you, and whatever the challenge, be it winning promotions or titles, it’s very difficult.

“I have absolute respect for the manner and style they have achieved it. They are a top side and they have proven that without any doubt.”

Liverpool have won all their 17 home league matches so far in 2019/20, and can become the first team to win all 19, with Chelsea following the Clarets to Anfield.

Klopp’s side can also record the most victories in a season, by winning three of their remaining four games and eclipsing the Manchester City side that win 32 times in 2017/18 and 2018/19.

And with 92 points amassed, the Reds need another eight from a possible 12 to equal City's record of 100, set in 2017/18.

Dyche added: “They will want to put in stone as many accolades and records as they can, and that will give them the fuel and the fire to continue the high level of performance they’ve be having.

“Sometimes there can be that tiny little drop off, because they have achieved so much this season.

“We’ll have to wait and see, but one of the biggest compliments I’ve given them this year is that even when they’ve had that drop off, they’ve still managed to win.

“They are the ones that win you the title!”

The Clarets head to Anfield in good heart, with just one league defeat in 12 games and needing five more points form the remaining four games to equal their best ever Premier League points haul of 54.

Dyche, whose side’s achievements are even more remarkable given the lengthy injury list, added: “We’ve had some tough games and come out of them very well.

“To bounce out of the Manchester City game and play so well in the following games makes me really proud.

“The mentality has stood firm, but that’s been there a long time.

“The culture and environment we set here over a long period allows them to use that wisely, and they certainly are doing.

“There’s been no drop off in physicality and they’ve been ready to take on each challenge as it’s come along.

“That’s a powerful thing. Whether it’s powerful enough against teams like Liverpool, I’m not so sure.

“But what I am pleased with is the mentality to go into these games and take them on.

“We’ve had some challenges, but the players have seen through all that and focused on the performances.

“We’ll certainly have to do that again and it will take a maximum performance, focus and a good game understanding, and hope they have a quieter day.”

