Dyche Hails Record Breakers

Sean Dyche hailed his record breakers following a seventh away win of the season on a crazy evening in Norfolk.

Relegated Norwich were down to nine men at half time following two straight red cards, before Chris Wood’s overhead kick registered his 13th goal of the campaign to put the visitors ahead.

A madcap own goal by Ben Godfrey deep into the second half then sealed the win, which equals the club’s number of away wins and record points tally in the Premier League era.

And following a fifth double of the season, Dyche admitted that to find fault with his side’s performance would be “nitpicking”.

“It was a very strange evening. Bizarre, even,” admitted Dyche.

“I’ve only had that once before (playing) against nine men at Chelsea, but they bombarded us from everywhere.

"Today was interesting because it’s the first time I’ve seen a team go two banks of four and no striker.

“It felt like a sort of training game. I know they have had their challenges this season and there was no crowd, so maybe the game was always going to feel strange.

“It’s difficult to break that down and that made it awkward to get a foothold and control the game on terms of goals and chances.

“We had little moments, but other than Chris’s amazing chance, early in the second half, we huffed and puffed a bit.

“I’m probably being a bit critical though, because we’ve just got another win and another clean sheet and our run since Christmas has been phenomenal and even better since lockdown.

“So, I’m nitpicking really about a team of mine that has just won another Premier League game.”

The Clarets now have a chance to better the 54 points amassed in 2018 when they face Brighton in the Turf Moor curtain call next Sunday.

And with Chris Wood becoming the first Burnley player to score 13 goals in the top flight since Ray Hankin and Peter Noble in 1975/76, and Nick Pope one clean sheet away from at least a share of the Golden Glove award, Dyche feels his side are going out on a high.

He added: “I’m asking a lot from these players, but when you look at the results we’ve got I can’t be anything other than proud by the sheer mentality to go hard and rack up as many wins as possible.

“This spell has been absolutely fantastic. We’ve come down here, kept a clean sheet, scored two goals, so there’s a lot to be pleased about.

“We’ve equalled our best ever Premier League points tally and that’s a strong marker for a club like Burnley.

“I’m super pleased with the players. They have stayed calm and we’ve seen through a lot of challenges this season, on and off the pitch.

“But they have stayed steadfast to the cause to deliver and achieve a record number of wins.

“We’d all have taken this at the start of the season. These are very strong times for this football club and against some real challenges, so we should be really pleased.

“Now, we’ve one game left and the players want to take on that challenge.

“We’ll give the players a few days off now and hopefully we’ll be full of energy to take on the last game and see where that takes us.