Skip to site footer
badge - Link to home

Club News

Dyche Hails Euro Fighters

7 Hours ago

Sean Dyche feels it is a badge of honour that Burnley are being touted in the band of clubs chasing a European spot.

The Clarets head to West Ham United tonight (Wednesday) with an opportunity to move up to eighth place, which could yet be enough to snatch the last Europa League spot.

Three points would also take them to 49 points and within a handful of equalling the club’s best Premier League haul of 54, achieved the last time the Clarets qualified for Europe, two years ago.

And Dyche, whose consistent side have lost just once in 11 games either side of the lockdown, takes great pride in the fact his players are again pushing the boundaries against some illustrious challengers.

“It’s a show of respect that we continue to find a way to win games and stay in and around the thinking,” admitted the Burnley boss.

“If you think back, 11 games ago that wasn’t the case. The noise then was considerably different, but we have come through that spell.

Rodriguez wheeling away.jpg

“Most teams do have a bad spell in this league, so to be on the edge of things in terms of talking about Europe is good for the group and myself.”

“But we are a constant work in progress here and there are no bold statements of delusions of grandeur.

“You can lose focus at times on what you are trying to achieve, even as managers.

“You work so hard to get points on the board and if we had a full squad, I think it would be a more simplistic challenge, but unfortunately we have been limited.

“Within that, it’s not to forget the points we have got and hopefully we will add more.”

Mee team cele.jpg

The Clarets hope to have Chris Wood, Johann Berg Gudmundsson and Robbie Brady to call on again at The London Stadium, after the trio returned from injury in the weekend draw against Sheffield United.

Opponents West Ham have won just two of their last 15 Premier League games, but will have gained confidence from the impressive home win over Chelsea, followed by a precious away point at Newcastle.

Dyche added: “We are asking a lot of our players, but we’ll go again. West Ham have had the ups and downs that are part of the nature of the Premier League, but that’s how difficult this league us.

“Forty six points at this stage is no mean feat for clubs like ourselves and West Ham, who are a big club, also know how tricky it is.

Dyche shout.jpg

“They have some very good players and they haven’t always put it together this season.

“We hope they don’t on Wednesday, but we have been competitive in most games and that’s what we’ll be looking to take down there.”

Clarets Player will have live commentary from West Ham, from 5.45pm on Wednesday.


Advertisement block

Related articles

Club News

Dyche's Pride In Hornets Win

25 June 2020

Sean Dyche spoke of the pride he has in his players after the Clarets ended a tough week with three hard fought points.

Read full article

Club News

Restart Is Great News - Dyche

29 May 2020

Sean Dyche is delighted with the move to press the Premier League restart button as he plans the Clarets’ return to action.

Read full article

Club News

Dyche: Focus Is The Key To Cup Success

25 January 2020

Sean Dyche has urged his players to keep their eye on the prize as the Clarets seek to progress in the FA Cup.

Read full article

Club News

Dyche: So VAR, So Good

24 February 2020

Sean Dyche offered his support for VAR as the referral system again came under fire over the weekend.

Read full article

Club News

Club News

Bardsley Enjoying The Journey

7 Hours ago

Phil Bardsley is already looking forward to a fourth season at Turf Moor – especially if there is a chance of more European football to go with it.

Read full article

Club News

Free NOW TV Voucher Codes Available For Season Ticket Holders

22 Hours ago

Read full article

Club News

Lottery Results Week 12

7 July 2020

Read full article

Club News

Dyche: Players Have Been Superb

7 July 2020

Sean Dyche praised the resilience of his players as the Clarets prepare for a frenetic four-game spell which will take them close to the Premier League’s finishing line.

Read full article

View more