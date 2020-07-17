Clarets Aim For Grandstand Finish

Sean Dyche has urged for one more push and a grandstand finish from his players in the final week of an extraordinary season.

The Clarets need four points from their remaining two games to record their best ever Premier League total and overhaul the 54 achieved in 2017.

One more win, from the games away to Norwich on Saturday and at home to Brighton on the final day, would set a new standard of 15 in the Premier League era.

And with Nick Pope currently leading the way with 14 clean sheets – a record for the club dating back to the 1950s – the Clarets keeper has realistic designs on winning the Golden Glove, currently joint leading along with Manchester City stopper Ederson, with Dean Henderson, Allison and Kasper Schmeichel one back on 13 shut-outs.

“I think the team deserve a massive amount of credit because it’s been a tricky season in different ways,” said Dyche.

“I’m bereft of superlatives, because at the end of the day we’ve had that many injuries and different challenges with contracts and stuff and they’ve just stayed focused on what the job is and that’s to go hard and deliver performances.

“Popey knows it’s not just the back five. It’s a unit and they’ve been terrific, but in front of that we ask a lot of our centre forwards.

“We want them to press from the front when we can and we want the midfield to press behind them and the defence to press behind them.

“If you get that part right you’re trying to limit teams’ chances and particularly direct chances.

“We’ve done really well at times to keeping those golden chances to a minimum.

“If you are operating in a group that keep chances to 25-yards plus, then you and I know that there aren’t going to be many going in.

“Even with some of the quality in the Premier League, it’s still difficult to score from that distance, particularly when you’ve got a big monster in goal who keeps saving stuff!”

The Clarets have lost just once in 14 Premier League games spanning the three-month shutdown, and take a six-game unbeaten run to Carrow Road, where the Canaries have already had their relegation confirmed.

“The learning curve for me has been really just enhancing the quality of people we work with here,” said Dyche.

“Through lockdown, I think the staff have been fantastic and the players have been outstanding.

“I trust them with good reason because we’ve got people who work very hard. They know what they’re doing and they’ve got a good skill set and they use it wisely.

“They had focus on coming out of lockdown super-fit; even fitter than they would’ve done on a normal pre-season, and I couldn’t be more pleased, for them and for us.

“We’ve just one loss in 14, but before that we had questions on the team and on myself.

“I look at that as a double edge sword. On the one hand, it’s a sign of respect I think where they’re going ‘it’s unlike Burnley’, but equally it’s a sign of reality in the Premier League.

“We’re not the most powerful club in the Premier League and that can happen.

“The thing I’m pleased is that we tend to stay on a level playing field here and not get too high with the highs and not get too low with the lows.

“We keep the realities for the players and I think during that period when we didn’t get results we actually were performing reasonably.

“We had to tighten up and the players ultimately went out there and delivered.

“Then we went into lockdown seven unbeaten and on a roll and myself I got manager of the month - which was a pleasant occurrence because you’re doing something right if you get that!

“We’ve come out of it and the lads have been absolutely outstanding.”

Clarets Player will have live commentary from Carrow Road tomorrow, from 5.15pm.