Burnley Still Chasing Big Finish

The Clarets are determined to keep going until the end of a marathon season as they chase a possible piece of club history.

Sean Dyche’s men take on top-six side Wolves at Turf Moor this evening (KO 6pm) in their penultimate game of a campaign that is due to finish on Sunday, 26 July.

Burnley have embraced the Premier League’s restart schedule, going unbeaten since an opening night loss at Manchester City post-lockdown.

And with a seven-game unbeaten run behind them going into the enforced break, the platform has been laid to aim for a record Premier League points’ tally.

Dyche’s side needs five more points from their final three games to surpass the 54 they totalled when qualifying for Europe two years ago.

And a repeat of that feat also remains feasible if they could overcome a Wolves side also going great guns to stay in the thick of the chasing pack.

“We’re on a great run at the moment and we want it to continue. We just want to finish as high up as possible,” said defender Kevin Long, who is yet to taste defeat since impressively returning to the Clarets’ starting line-up in place of injured captain Ben Mee three games ago.

“We want three wins in the remaining games – that’s what we are looking to achieve and we’ll see at the end of the season where we are in the table.

“Everyone knows how hard the Premier League is and if we get a European slot it would show what an achievement it is again for the club.

“Our record total was 54 points two years ago. We are only four points off that now and if we can match that it will be a great achievement and, hopefully, we can go and do one better and get a record haul in the Premier League.”

Wolves are still involved in a Europa League campaign, standing level at 1-1 with Olympiakos – Burnley’s conquerors two years ago – at the half-way stage of their last-16 tie.

And a place in next season’s Champions League is not yet out of the equation for Nuno Espirito Santo’s side.

“I’ve been really impressed with Wolves as a whole,” Long added.

“They play really good football and seem to have a really good shape about them as well.

“They have attacking qualities all over the pitch. They have threats and it’s up to us try and nullify that and create our own chances as well.”

Wolves have been a tough unit to crack away from home, losing only four times and conceding the fewest goals on the road behind only Liverpool.

But one goal has been enough for the miserly Clarets to win three times since lockdown and Jay Rodriguez, who has claimed two of those winners, is hungry to stay in the groove.

“We are still focused. We still want to be moving up and we still want to keep working,” said the striker, whose third goal in four appearances stopped Liverpool’s winning home run at 24 matches at the home of the champions last Saturday.

“With three games left we’re going to leave everything out there and see where it takes us.”