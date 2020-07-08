Bardsley Enjoying The Journey

Phil Bardsley is already looking forward to a fourth season at Turf Moor – especially if there is a chance of more European football to go with it.

Bardsley recently signed a new deal to extend his stay with the Clarets for a further 12 months.

At 35, the defender is still going strong and is set to rack up his 17th Premier League start of the campaign when Burnley go to West Ham tonight.

And he is no doubt he’s at the right place to be extending a first-team career that started with Manchester United 16 years ago.

“It’s something I wanted to do. I wanted to remain at Burnley,” said Bardsley, who joined the Clarets from Stoke City in July, 2017.

“It’s a club where I really enjoy playing football. I’ve enjoyed my three years and I’m looking forward to the fourth.

“The training is outstanding and the manager is excellent. He doesn’t complicate anything and he lets you go and play. The fans; the way the club is run - it’s a perfect set-up.

“I should probably have gone there a little bit earlier - I’m enjoying my football that much.

“The last three years have been superb and hopefully next year I can continue on that same journey.”

Bardsley has already tasted Europe once with the Clarets after helping Sean Dyche’s men qualify for the Europa League by finishing seventh in the top tier in his first season at the club.

Getting there again is a tall order with just five games to go and points and places to make up on Arsenal, Tottenham and Sheffield United in the battle for potential Europa League places.

But Bardsley is determined to keep pushing while the possibility remains as the Clarets – still missing key men through injury – aim to build on a record of just one league defeat in 11 games.

“Obviously with the disappointment of losing players over the recent weeks through injury and other situations – a top 10 finish would be outstanding,” he added.

“Especially from the restart from lockdown, nobody probably realised what situation they were going to be in regarding players.

“A top-10 finish – a second in three years – would be nice and it would be nice to try and add onto that Europe.

“Another trip abroad would be nice for us and hopefully if the fans could get there it would be another outstanding achievement and another great season.”

Hear Bardsley's thoughts on being at Burnley and taking on West Ham in the Clarets Player video above.