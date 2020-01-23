Skip to site footer
Wood Presents Case For The Defence

In-form striker spreads the joy as Clarets celebrate landmark win

1 Hour ago

REACTION | Wood Makes It Double Figures

Goalscorer Chris Wood reflects on a great night for Burnley at Old Trafford.

Chris Wood was happy to hand the credit to the Clarets’ defensive unit after setting up Burnley’s first win at Manchester United for 58 years.

Wood steered home his 10th goal of the season before a Jay Rodriguez rocket early in the second half put Sean Dyche’s men two goals ahead for the third season in a row at Old Trafford.

On both previous occasions the Clarets have then had to settle for a point as United have hit back.

But this time they kept the Red Devils at bay to secure a famous 2-0 victory as goalkeeper Nick Pope and those in front of him secured an eighth clean sheet of the Premier League season.

“They defended resolutely and were absolutely fantastic, so all credit to the defence. They won us the game in the end,” said Wood.

“We’ve not been able to see it out in previous years but last night we defended extremely well.

“We come here with belief. We have done it the last years. We have come here and put in good performances and just not quite seen it out.

“We knew we can score goals here and work hard and it was all about defending resolutely and we did that.

“I think that was the difference from past years and it was nice for the fans to get that win for the first time in 50-odd years.

“It’s been a long time coming for this club and we’re thankful to get it over the line, finally.”

Wood has now scored 10 times his last 17 top-flight games and is into double figures for a third successive Premier League season with the Clarets.

His latest two goals have helped bring back-to-back wins for Burnley, who are now 13th in the table – seven points clear of the relegation places and just four points behind fifth spot.

“That’s the joy of the Premier League and the joys of a week,” added Wood, whose goal against Leicester last Sunday sparked the Clarets’ fightback and a 2-1 win that ended a four-game losing run.

“You sit here last week and you think everyone’s in trouble and now you think ‘we’re looking quite sweet now.’

“It’s about building on that now and hopefully going from strength to strength.

“It’s just been about getting back to the way we are. It’s tough, the Premier League.

“You are going to lose games. There are some great side,s but we also know we can go to top sides and put in performances like last night and win games.

“It’s football. You have to deal with it and go forward and, thankfully, we’re doing well.

“That’s how quickly it can change. It can change very quickly in both ways, so we need to make sure we keep our heads down, work hard and make sure we don’t get dragged back down.”


